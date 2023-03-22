Audrey Roloff Reveals Favorite In-Law Amid Ongoing Family Feud

Shade thrown.

Side taken.

Feud? Reignited, or so it seems at least.

Earlier this week, an Instagram follower asked Audrey Roloff which member of her family she is closest to… a seemingly loaded question for someone who doesn’t seem all that tight with her in-laws.

TWISTED SISTERS Little People’s Audrey Roloff snubs ex-friend Tori as she reveals her new favorite sister-in-law , https://www.instagram.com/stories/audreyroloff/3063133959996243137/

“I am probably the closest right now with Isabel [Roloff] because Jacob [Roloff] and Isabel live the closest to us, so we see them the most,” Audrey said, providing a perfectly sensible rationale for her response.

Added the mother of three:

“Zach and Tori and Molly and Joel live in Washington.

“But also Isabel and I, we just vibe on a lot of similar things, are into a lot of similar things, and she’s just very easy to talk to.”

Again, this is a very fair reply.

But it has sparked quite a bit of reaction from social media users and Little People, Big World fans who are aware that Audrey and Tori haven’t always gotten along.

The two rarely share photos of each other on Instagram and rarely even mention the other person.

Despite being close in age and despite both having young children.

In July 2021, however, it came out that Tori and Audrey have never had any real beef.

As for their husbands, though?

“Tori and Audrey always got along with each other,” an insider alleged that summer. “But Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day.”

The brothers clashed “and everything changed,” according to The Sun at the time.

We don’t have any idea what this supposed fight was over, although both Jeremy and Zach have expressed interest in the past in taking over their family’s farm.

(In the end, neither is going to end up with the property, of course, as Matt Roloff is trying to sell it to an outsider buyer.)

“It went on for weeks,” the Sun insider detailed of this feud between brothers. “And the girls obviously took sides.”

As a result, the insider shared, “they all stopped speaking to each other.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

Things, perhaps, have changed of late.

Just this past November, Tori gave a shout-out to Audrey.

“@audreyroloff just when we thought she couldn’t be more of a mood you go and buy her a backpack,” she wrote at the time, referencing her in-law and a recent gift delivered from Audrey to young Lilah Roloff.

At the end of the day, it appears as if Tori and Audrey aren’t especially close, but they aren’t exactly enemies, either.

Seems like a pretty normal family dynamic to us.

t