Jax Taylor Speaks Out: Tom Sandoval Is a Manipulative Pervert!

In the month or so since the world learned about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, it feels like just about everyone has offered their two cents.

But one of the most outspoken stars in the Vanderpump Rules universe has mostly kept his opinions to himself.

Sure, Jax Taylor has thrown out the occasional “told ya so” on Twitter, but he’s shown remarkable restraint for someone who’s been waiting for this moment for the past decade.

And now we know why …

Jax Taylor has embarked on a redemption tour in the wake of the Tom Sandoval scandal. And not surprisingly, he seems to be enjoying his former friend’s downfall. (Photo via Instagram)

It seems that Jax was holding out for a real interview, a chance to properly unload on his former friends in a sit-down format.

And he did exactly that while conversing with Entertainment Tonight this week.

In a new interview with ET’s Rachel Smith, Jax gleefully recalled the moment that he found out about Scandoval.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are rumored to be having marital difficulties. (Photo via Instagram)

“My buddy, Jason, texted me, he’s like, ‘Hey, you were right all along,'” Taylor said.

“I thought he was mad at me. Did I do something wrong? So I texted him, and he’s like, ‘No, did you see, wake up this morning and read anything, go on any tabloid or whatever?’

“We had literally just woke up, and I’m looking and I’m like, we both looked at each other and be like, ‘Are we reading this? Are you seeing this?’ And then it just went all downhill from there,” Jax continued before indulging in another told ya so moment:

“I mean, I don’t wanna say I predicted it, but I predicted it. I mean, I’m just not surprised, I’m just not surprised, I’ll just leave it at that.”

“I think it’s surprising that it was them two for sure. I just thought they were, like, good friends,” Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright chimed in.

“You know, he’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time,” Taylor added.

“He’s meaning because he, like, on the show, like, brought up this, like, Miami girl thing, but this is before my time, and nobody believed him,” Cartrwright clarified, referring to a previous Sandoval cheating scandal.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made a huge announcement toward the end of 2020. They revealed that they would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Getty)

“Nobody was believing me. See here’s the thing. When I was on the show, everybody would hide behind me, like they would just, I was the villain,” Taylor continued, noting that he’s “not trying to justify it at all, I wasn’t.

“But everybody could kind of slide through and get away with things ’cause now you can’t hide behind me anymore, so now all the demons are coming to the surface.”

This isn’t the end of Jax and Brittany’s redemption tour — the couple is set to appear on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night after a new episode of Vanderpump.

We never thought Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would get engaged. But they proved us wrong in June of 2018. (Photo via Getty)

Now, Taylor certainly has a little room to gloat, as some of the castmates who judged his behavior most harshly turned out to be every bit as immoral as he was at his worst.

But if he attempts to rewrite history and convince everyone that he’s good guy who just got a bad edit, he might find that those efforts fall flat.

Dude engaged in a ton of a–hole behavior, much of which was caught on camera, and the racist nonsense for which he was fired remains appalling.

Jax Taylor looks rather angry in this scene from an episode of Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

The Sandoval and Raquel situation didn’t make the stuff that Jax did any less repugnant.

It just reminded us that with the possible exceptions of Ariana and Scheana, basically no one who ever starred on Vanderpump can be trusted.