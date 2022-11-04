Matt Roloff: Screw My Family! I’m Glad I Tried to Sell the Farm!

Matt Roloff has been on quite the journey over the past six months or so.

First, in May, the father of four announced he was selling 16 acres of his famous farm.

Then, shortly afterward, he was on the receiving end of a scathing rebuke from his typically-reserved son, Zach, who blasted Matt as a coward and a liar.

And then Matt just recently confirmed the property is no longer on the market and will be a rental instead.

Matt Roloff is all smiles in this photo. He shared it on Instagram in October 2022.

This past Wednesday, Matt shared the Instagram photo above and wrote as a caption to it:

“up up and away.. Pumpkin Season 2022 in the books… a great wonderful year with so many new friends and connections… rainy Oregon behind us.

“on to a much more sunny Arizona …to check in (have dinner) with mom! Hi Huny!”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff sit side by side here, speaking to the camera on an episode of Little People, Big World.

In the Comments section of this message, one individual trashed Matt for his decision to sell the farm, which led to an estrangement from his son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff.

“Quick question … was your greed worth giving up access to your children and grandchildren? I’m gonna pray for you Matt,” this fan asked.

Roloff didn’t back down in his reply, however.

“Quick answer. Yes!” he wrote “Important life lessons are hard.”

Matt Roloff is hard at work on his farm in this close up of the Little People, Big World star.

Is Matt referring to a lesson he learned? Or a lesson his kids have been forced to learn about family and business?

It’s unclear.

But Little People, Big World kicked off a new season on November 1, which featured Zach and Tori referring to Roloff Farms as a “hostile environment” that is “no longer a place of joy.”

The couple added that they had “no plans” to introduce their newborn son, Josiah, to Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

We’re not kidding: things are tense between the relatives, with Zach feeling snubbed by his dad’s decision to try and sale the place to a non-Roloff.

Meanwhile, Caryn — who sources say will not return to the show in 2023 — revealed she and Matt were not in contact with Zach, Tori and their children amid the feud.

“I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” she said in a confessional.

“I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

This episode was filmed many months ago, of course. Do hard feelings remain?

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt told Entertainment Tonight last month of where things stand with his son.

“We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released.

“But we’re definitely working.”

As for Zach? He sounds less hopeful.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach said to ET, adding:

“I think a lot has happened. It’s gonna take a long time. I

” don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”