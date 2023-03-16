Raquel Leviss: Was Her On-Camera Panic Attack Prompted By Guilt Over Tom Sandoval Affair?

When the cast of Vanderpump Rules assembled to begin shooting their tenth season, Tom Sandoval was in a longterm relationship with Ariana Madix, and a newly-single Raquel Leviss was flirting it up with Peter Madrigal and Tom Schwartz.

Little did anyone suspect at the time that Leviss and Sandoval were conducting a passionate affair behind Ariana’s back.

(Well, Schwartz might have suspected. In fact, he was probably in on it.)

But watching the footage now, in light of everything that we’ve learned in the past three weeks, it seems there might be some clues that something fishy was going on.

Case in point, the last two episodes of VPR have focused largely on a Scheana-less girls’ trip to Las Vegas.

And some viewers think Raquel’s erratic behavior on the vacay was spurred largely by her guilt over the Sandoval affair.

We don’t know with absolute certainty that Tom and Raquel were already banging at that point, but there are clues.

For example, Tom has cited the death of Ariana’s beloved dog Charlotte as one of the reasons that he had to delay coming clean and breaking up with her.

Charlotte died on last week’s episode, forcing Ariana to come return from Vegas ahead of schedule.

Some online sleuths suspect that Raquel hooked up with Oliver Beauvais as an act of revenge, because she was upset that Tom was at home comforting Ariana.

Whatever the case, the Raquel-Oliver situation prompted some revealing comments from Raquel, who was accused of drunken shadiness by Lala Kent the following morning.

“I will say — you drinking, I would never trust you around my man. Never,” Lala said to Raquel.

“I mean, like thank God you don’t have a man to like f–king have around,” Leviss shot back.

Raquel sort of fumbled the delivery there, but yeah, it seems like she was saying she would that she would have sex with Lala’s boyfriend … if Lala had a boyfriend.

“I’m starting to see a pattern in Raquel,” Katie Maloney presciently observed in a confessional segment.

“It seems that she’s only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in, and that is a big red flag for me.”

But many viewers believe Raquel waved an even bigger red flag later in the episode when she broke down and began sobbing and hyperventilating during the group’s road trip to Lake Havisu.

“Are you having a panic attack? You’ve got to let it go,” Lala said.

“I don’t know how to do that. I beat myself up over everything,” Raquel replied.

That subtle admission of guilt was enough to set of some viewers’ radar.

“This Rachel breakdown is 100% because she was sleeping with Sandoval and started to have a panic attack!! But notice how quickly she snapped out of it,” one person tweeted, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Raquel 100% having a panic attack over being triggered by that conversation that morning and the guilt of her affair with Sandoval. this is so wild to watch knowing what we know now,” a second viewer added.

“I wonder if Raquel’s panic attack had anything to do with guilt bubbling up, if it’s true that the affair had already started at this point,” a third chimed in.

No doubt Raquel will be subjected to this sort of scrutiny throughout the season.

Of course, it’s hard to feel bad for her, as we know that the audience’s suspicions are fully justified!