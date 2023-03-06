Amy Slaton Snubs Estranged Husband Amid Impending Divorce: Michael? Michael WHO?!?

Amy Slaton appears to have already moved on from her doomed marriage.

At least when it comes to social media.

On Sunday, the 1000-lb Sisters star posted the following photo of her youngest son, writing as a simple caption to the cute image:

Happy 8 months baby mama, and gage and everyone love u baby!!!!

The message seems pretty innocent… until you analyze it like some have done on Instagram.

The mother of two welcomed Glenn via a scheduled c-section on July 5, but she did so alongside husband Michael, of course.

It’s hard not to note that there’s no mention of Michael in this quasi birthday tribute; nor is there a photo of father and son included.

The tribute also went up just a few days after sources told The Sun that Amy is set to divorce her husband of four years.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” claimed The Sun this month, adding that Amy and her kids are staying with sibling Tammy at the moment.

Yes, Amy has already moved out of her Kentucky home.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

A follow-up report, meanwhile, alleged that Amy and Michael have been arguing over their kids appearing on 1,000-lb Sisters.

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Slaton hasn’t remarked on her split in public.

However, she did break down on a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters after her spouse sat around drinking beer with friends instead of helping with his sons.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy and Michael — are parents to a paid of young boys — have not yet filed for divorce in the state of Kentucky, just to be clear.

They met in high school and got married on March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton said on her show’s series premiere way back in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

The popular TLC reality show is on filming hiatus right now, but new Season 4 episodes will air later this year.

We’d have to imagine they feature insight into this surprising break-up.

While Amy’s marriage has been crumbling, meanwhile, Tammy went ahead last year and found the love of her life.

Indeed… she got married to a fellow rehab patient named Caleb Willingham in November!

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy recently told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”

