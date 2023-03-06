Jen Boecher Catches Rishi Singh Lying to Her: I Am Disgusted!

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, two members of the cast were dealing with dishonest partners.

One of them was Jen Boecher. She loves Rishi Singh, but he seems to be struggling with the truth.

It’s not just that he’s coming up with these elaborate lies to tell his family.

He also keeps telling her what he thinks that she wants to hear — even if it’s not true.

As Jen and Rishi began their first scene on Season 4, Episode 5, Jen admitted that she had calmed down a bit since their argument the night before.

As the two had sat there looking over outfits, Jen had felt uncomfortable with the layers (pun not intended) of lies. Pretending to be your fiance’s “friend” is a lot for a grown woman to go through.

And she had only just learned that his family might want to arrange a marriage for him if they disapprove of her. Rishi’s line about them putting him under “house arrest” did not sit well with her, either.

But she gave it another chance. Rishi came over with an outfit for her, and she agreed to meet with his family.

Rishi felt unsettled by their dispute, wondering if Jen will “walk away in the future” if they should have “some more difficulties.”

Meanwhile, Rishi tried to reassure her about the arranged marriage threat. He said that his family does not have “a bad heart,” so he doesn’t believe that they will force him to do anything. Not really.

Rishi invited over his friend, Sanjeet. Apparently, Jen knows him well.

Sanjeet is coming over for more than just moral support. Though there’s that, too.

The hope, Rishi explained, is that bringing over two friends to visit will be less suspicious than bringing over just one. That sort of makes sense, right?

Jen and Rishi have been intimate in the past. But, as viewers may remember, Jen has doubts and has put that side of their engagement on pause.

So she changed clothes on her own.

Jen looked absolutely fantastic in her blue outfit. It is a traditional but also stylish ensemble. Rishi saw as much, and so did Sanjeet.

But Sanjeet also had a bit of bad news — that, unlike Rishi, he didn’t believe that the plan to introduce her as a “friend” would work.

He believes that Rishi’s family will have real suspicions about her.

And he let it slip that Rishi’s folks are actively on the search for an arranged marriage for Rishi. He had not exactly told her that.

To hear Rishi tell it, his mom has only been fishing for an arranged marriage for him for a couple of months.

Jen is already annoyed that he hasn’t told her.

When she hears the whole truth, her annoyance will only increase. She just wants a little honesty.

Viewers have seen hostile, toxic families many times on this franchise. But, as Rishi says, his folks do not have a “bad heart.”

They are welcoming to Rishi and his “friends.” We honestly don’t know what cover story they have heard to explain the cameras.

The conversation is polite, but it quickly becomes apparent that Sanjeet was correct about Jen’s presence being suspicious.

Rishi’s sister, Priyanka, has met Jen before. Like the rest of the family, she believed that Jen is merely visiting again.

But she felt “shocked” to see Jen. Basically, it’s unusual to bring a casual friend to meet the family.

Additionally, Rishi’s other relatives, including his mother, wondered what drew Jen to return for a visit.

Jen’s polite questions to Rishi’s family turned into a probe when she asked about his mom’s quest to find him a wife.

Rishi felt uncomfortable. And then it was Jen’s turn, because she learned that this was not a two-month process. It was a two-year process.

Jen and Rishi have been engaged for two years. He already has a fiancee.

Once again, Rishi didn’t tell her something. He probably hoped to spare her feelings, but it just feels like dishonesty.

We can all recognize that Rishi is in a tight spot because he is lying to his family in the hopes of making this engagement work out.

But … maybe he would have an easier time if he were only lying to his family, and not to his future wife. Jen admitted that she felt tempted to tell his family the truth, but that would be doing his work for him.