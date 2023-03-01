Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman: How Did the Marriage Fall Apart?!?

As most celebrity gossip followers likely know at this point, Amy Slaton is about to file for divorce.

A source confirmed this week that the 1,000-lb Sisters star has grown sick and tired of husband Michael, specifically his lack of assistance in the parenting department, and has finally thrown in the romantic towel.

Slaton has already moved out of her Kentucky home, this insider even report.

What prompted this decision, however? How did a couple who welcomed their second child just last summer so quickly go from the highest of highs to this lowest of lows?

“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” The Sun now claims, quoting someone familiar with both spouses.

“They have been fighting over this for months.”

Interesting, huh?

Just a few days ago, we heard that both Amy and Tammy were unhappy with their salaries, while this same report alleged that Amy made more funny than her sibling because, technically, both her sons also earned a paycheck.

On last week’s episode of the TLC program, meanwhile, Amy broke down in tears because she felt like she was caring for two young kids on her own.

The Sun insider also now says that Amy and her family considered Michael to be “lazy” with childcare, and was “jealous” over all the attention his wife gave to their children.

Amy and Michael welcomed son Glenn in July of last year; they are also parents to a two-year old named Gage.

In order to safely give birth, Amy worked hard many years ago to shed enough weight in order to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

The stars met in high school and got married in March 2019.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year,” The Sun wrote in its initial article about this impending divorce, the timing of which is ironic and unfortunate.

How so?

Because Tammy just got married in November 2022.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy recently told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”

Tammy met Caleb at the Ohio rehab facility in which she has resided since early 2022.

The newlyweds even got married in the parking lot of this same building.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told People Magazine at the time. “I’m married now!”

Very sady, the same can no longer be said of Amy Slaton.

We wish her and Michael the best of luck in their journey ahead.