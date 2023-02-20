1000-lb Sisters to Demand Pay Increase, More Control Over Show Moving Forward?

As previously reported in very excited detail, Tammy Slaton has lost a great deal of weight over the past several months.

According to a new report, however, both Slaton and her family members who star on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters would like to gain something in the months ahead:

Money.

Tammy and Amy Slaton would like to make a lot more money.

An insider shared some behind-the-scenes information with The Sun a couple days ago, alleging that Tammy makes about two or three thousand dollars per episode. (She used all of her recent earnings from the series to pay for 14 months of rehab, too.)

Tammy’s half-sister Amanda – who joined the cast during season three – only takes in about $700 a month for her appearances on the program.

Amy makes the most of this trio because her very young sons, Gage and Glenn, have their own contracts with TLC; although these funds go into a trust for the kids.

It can be challenging to get accurate paycheck information for reality stars, but a quick Google search reveals that other TLC personalities — such as members of the Roloff family — make a lot closer to $20,000 or more per episode.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

The Slatons think they “could be making more money if they left their current production network’s contract,” writes The Sun.

The outlet goes on to say that Tammy, Amy and company aren’t pleased “every time a cast member attempts to have a serious conversation on the show, the producers edit it out.”

Might this mean the family members look for some sort of spinoff on a different network down the line? Or try to hold firm in future contract negotiations?

It’s possible, but The Sun also notes every cast member has signed a deal to star in the back half of Season 4, which starts shooting soon, so won’t be going anywhere any time too soon.

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

Finally, The Sun claims that producers are trying to quell any dissatisfaction by offering to film the rest of Season 4 in Greece.

It would have previously been impossible for Tammy to take such a trip, but she recently underwent gastric bypass surgery and has lost hundreds of pounds.

She’s also left rehab!

At last!

Yup, this really is a photo of Tammy Slaton. She looks rather different, doesn’t she?

“I worked my butt off,” Slaton told Us Weekly of how she achieved the weight loss goal required by doctors to qualify for this procedure, adding at the time:

“I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

It sure has!

We could not be more proud.