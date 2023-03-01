Alex Murdaugh Trial Comes to a Close; Could the Wealthy Attorney Be Acquitted of Murdering Wife and Son?

If, like millions of other Americans, you find yourself captivated by the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, then today is a day you’ve likely been awaiting with a mixture of eagerness and anxiety.

The prosecution and defense have both rested their case and now, the jury has begun deliberation in what some observers have called South Carolina’s “trial of the century.”

Murdaugh, who stands accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, is facing 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

And that’s not the end of his legal trouble.

Alex Murdaugh is on trial for double murder. (Photo via Facebook)

No matter what happens in his murder trial, Murdaugh will likely soon be back in court to face a slew of other charges, most of them having to do with his unscrupulous business practices.

All told, Murdaugh is facing 99 counts of fraud and other financial claims.

The most serious charges involve an alleged plot in which Murdaugh hired a hitman to murder him so that his surviving son, Buster, would be able to cash in a $10 million life insurance policy.

Some legal experts who have been watching the trial are worried that Murdaugh will walk. (Photo via Facebook)

Murdaugh has also been accused of taking millions in insurance payouts intended for his former housekeeper.

In other words, it’s unlikely that he’ll beat all of the charges against him — but not impossible.

Until the jury delivers their verdict, anything is possible, and those who have been following the case closely are hoping for a short deliberation and convictions on all charges.

Alex Murdaugh with wife, Paula. (Photo via Facebook)

This morning the jurors toured the 1,770-acre hunting property in Islandton, SC where Murdaugh allegedly murdered his wife and son with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle in June of 2021.

After the victims bodies were discovered, police quickly realized that Murdaugh’s alibi didn’t mesh with data they’d received from cell phone towers and GPS trackers.

Murdaugh confessed to lying to investigators, but he blamed the subterfuge on his distrust of police stemming from a 20-year opioid addiction.

“I did lie to them,” said the 54-year-old former attorney.

Alex Murdaugh and his family in happier times. (Photo via Facebook)

“I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being out there, and I’m so sorry that I did.”

“I think people are still blown away at how big this is and how sick and greedy he really was,” a former Murdaugh family friend tells People magazine.

“How did he just think he’s going to get away with all of this?”

Alex Murdaugh poses with family. (Photo via Instagram)

These days, the name of the once esteemed lawyer is synonymous with scandal.

It seems almost certain that the jury will convict him on all counts, but until that happens, the South Carolina legal community will be in a state of high anxiety.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

