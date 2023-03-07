Bar Smith to David Eason: Insult My Daughter Again and I Will Beat the Sh-t Out of You!

If you know anything about David Eason, then there’s no aspect of this story that will surprise you.

He’s an unemployed loser who loves to hurl insults at more successful people, but who then cowers in fear whenever things get a little too real.

It’s a pattern he’s been following for about a decade without suffering any major physical consequences.

(Eason has allegedly assaulted his wife, Jenelle Evans, numerous times, reportedly breaking her collarbone on one occasion, but we don’t know of any instances in which he’s squared off with another man.)

That may soon changed, however, as David has been issued a challenge by very angry dad.

As usual, Eason turned tail and ran, even going so far as to delete his Twitter account.

But something tells us, Bar Smith’s justified fury won’t be subsiding anytime soon, which is bad news for David.

Here’s the story …

Basically, David joined Twitter over the weekend, and for some reason, he decided to kick things off by insulting the daughter of Teen Mom stars Ashley Jones and Bar Smith.

As you can see, Ashley’s tweet made no mention of David or anyone in his family, and was instead just a self-deprecating compliment to her daughter, who she says will be “10x better, 10x smarter, 10x more beautiful.”

David saw this sign of a well-adjusted adult and a functional family, and of course, it drove him mad with jealous rage.

He replied with a pic of Rocky Dennis from the movie Mask, and Bar proceeded to roast David within an inch of his life.

“You dusty dirty ass STD chewing bitch, yo wife nasty tub of goo ass need to suck yo d–k and maybe you would be happy,” Bar wrote to David, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“You prostitute loving p–sy. I can’t wait for the day I catch you outside of ‘the land’ David. You only tough on yo property,” he continued.

“I called yo bitch ass out for I been asking to fight off camera 1 on 1 for years and you always say sh-t back to the women.

“Jenelle must be getting ready to leave yo dirty ass again, you ain’t got yo kids and yo wife hate you, I would be mad to[o], all you got is one internet and that f–ked up ass farm.”

Needless to say, Bar is an absolute king.

And he wasn’t even close to finished!

“The fact you think you could say something to my wife, about my kid I will literally meet you wherever David…. Any day…. Any time…. Off of your land so you can’t tell the police I came on your property…… you ain’t cut like that tho p–sy,” Smith went on.

“You kill dogs but won’t fight a mf who really cut like that. You wanna pick on yo wife friends that come to help her leave you…”

Bar went on to say that he won’t talk about David’s kids before — well, talking about David’s kids.

“I would tell you @ravindavidd about to kids but I don’t talk about children understand tho the level of inbreeding there seems high,” Bar wrote.

“That n–ga beat Jenelle up like it’s a weekend sport bruh, ain’t got no right to say s–t about nothing,” he went on, before alluding to the fact that David is not allowed to see his only son, Kaden:

“I’m going to finish getting MY DAUGHTER READY FOR SCHOOL, and feed her breakfast then drop her off….. something this bum ass n**ga @ravindavidd can’t do CAUSE HE DONT GOT HIS KIDS.”

In typical fashion, David side-stepped Bar’s challenge to a fight and called Smith gay.

“I just talked about everything you love and told you I would beat your ass and this yo response? Can’t take a joke? Don’t b-tch up now,” Bar responded.

“And you go straight to the gay jokes just like a man who is uncomfortable with his sexuality, talking about taking d–k.”

That’s when Ashley posted the doctored photo above — the original is from David’s OnlyFans page — and Eason deleted his account.

To his credit, at least the guy knows when he’s been beaten.

Frankly, we’re struggling to think of a time when any public figure was so thoroughly humiliated on social media.

Surely, these are dark times on The Land.