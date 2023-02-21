Visiting Josh Duggar in Prison is MISERABLE for Anna, Insider Reports

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence is not going smoothly. Not for him, or for any of the few people who still care about him.

After prison authorities caught him with a contraband phone, Josh is in solitary confinement. Insiders do not expect his release to happen any time soon.

But this obviously impacts more than just him. Anna has been taking the idea of a “dutiful wife” to unhealthy extremes for a long time. That has extended to visiting him.

There are several problems with that. But one of them? Visiting him is a miserable experience. And not just because it’s Josh.

Anna Duggar has been able to visit Josh Duggar somewhat regularly since his incarceration, despite a number of hurdles.

She has visited her depraved husband twice a month.

And, despite a lot of very good reasons to do otherwise, she has not made these trips alone.

According to FCI Seagoville rules, Anna would have a very limited choice in how many of her children she can bring.

But insiders have reported that Anna brings at least some of their brood of children with her to visit.

Young children, in particular, are limited to just one per visit — and the parent must not allow them to roam around. That is a sensible precaution. They are at a prison, and someone there might be a predatory monster. But enough about Josh.

Reports make it clear that, thus far, Anna and her children have been regular at the federal prison in Texas for 2023.

Now, we are learning that these visits are probably not especially comfortable.

We’re not talking about the emotional toll of voluntarily visiting a disgraced and unrepentant sexual predator while in the public eye. This is about the physical conditions in the prison.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, this is not your average appointment. Not as most of us imagine them.

Sometimes, an insider described, visitations will simply end an hour earlier than the schedule had said.

Anyone visiting inmates must sit in “plastic chairs.” That is likely a precaution against heavier chairs, which someone could theoretically use as a weapon.

The report also claims that the room is “really cold.”

Obviously, we are taking this with a grain of salt. We’ve read too many accounts of people talking about wearing sweaters and gloves to their offices only for them to admit that the temperature is 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some people have the same temperature preferences as reptiles. So “cold” is pretty subjective, is what we’re saying.

And if a visitor is hungry, well, they might be out of luck.

“Sometimes, there’s food in the vending machines, but often it’ll go for weeks at a time with nothing,” the insider detailed.

Overall, the source assessed: “It’s very uncomfortable.”

The good news (though she likely will not see it that way) for Anna is that she and her children are likely getting a break from this discomfort. At least, for a little while.

Josh’s possession of a contraband phone has landed him in solitary confinement. Insiders suggest that he could end up facing this extreme punishment for weeks — or even a few months.

The odds of him enjoying visitation privileges with his wife and children are pretty slim for the moment. It is unclear if Josh’s violation (and the possible avenues by which he may have obtained the phone) will have long-term consequences for his meetings with Anna.