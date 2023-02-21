Kevin Costner Slams Report That He’s Holding Up Yellowstone Season 5

Kevin Coster would like to clap back.

Earlier this month, a surprising report surfaced that stated the Golden Globe-winning actor was refusing to be on location for more than a week in order to film new episodes of Yellowstone.

The drama is the highest-rated show on television.

By a wide margin.

The aforementioned report even cited a source who claimed creator Taylor Sheridan was prepared to cancel Yellowstone… and replace it with a spinoff that features Matthew McConaughey in the lead role.

Is there any truth to this rumor?

Not a morsel of it, according to Costner’s attorney.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” the 68-year-old actor’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told Puck.News on Tuesday.

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.

“As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Yellowstone is a massive hit, averaging 8.2 million same-day viewers for Paramount Network, better than any scripted show on broadcast or cable networks so far this season.

Previously, a rep for Paramount provided us with brief statement about the allegations that Costner’s schedule disagreements have delayed the return of season 5:

“As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.

“Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Yellowstone was expected to air the back half of Season 5 some time this summer.

However, the episodes haven’t even been filmed yet.

They are now reportedly set to shoot this summer and fall and air in November.

The series also stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley.