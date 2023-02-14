Meri Brown Has Revenge on the Mind After Split with Kody

It hasn’t been a healthy, loving marriage for a long, long time. If it ever even was.

Now, it’s over, and Meri Brown is living life without Kody for the first time in decades.

What is on her mind?

Choices … about peace, anger, and revenge.

Meri Brown addresses fans in this still image that we grabbed from one of her Instagram videos.

In December of last year, Meri Brown and Kody went their separate ways.

Their marriage lasted for 32 years. They had, legally speaking, divorced so that Kody could legally marry Robyn — but that was a paperwork formality.

But the spirit of their marriage died years ago. That was no mere formality.

Meri Brown sits here and endures a grilling as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

Now, for the first time since she was barely an adult, Meri is living life as a single woman.

She has also been sharing quotes and inspirational posts about relationships — and about healing.

One of her most recent Instagram Story posts comes from an account called Power of Positivity.

Meri Brown uploaded this image to her Instagram Story, though the quote is clearly not original to her. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Seek to be a person who finds peace,” the quote begins, “When something triggers you.”

The post continues: “instead of getting angry and seeking revenge.”

Let’s break that down before we delve into what it means, specifically, for Meri.

Meri Brown doesn’t seem too bothered by… pretty much anything in this photo. Take THAT, Kody!

Short of actual slurs, “triggers” is one of the most maliciously misused words out there.

Generally speaking, it refers to someone with PTSD, or disordered eating, or a condition such as GAD or OCD.

When someone hears fireworks and their entire body goes into panic mode, that was the result of a trigger. When someone smells a cologne once worn by a monster who ruined their life and finds themselves reliving their worst memories, that is a trigger.

Poor Meri Brown, huh? She looks so very sad and angry in this scene from Sister Wives.

In this case, “trigger” may refer to traumas. Or the quote may be misusing the phrase, as so many people do, to simply mean “make angry.”

Certainly, when someone or something makes you angry, there are multiple avenues to take from there.

Peace is not always an option. But, in many cases, seeking peace is the only viable option. It can also be the healthiest.

Meri Brown looks downright giddy in this photo of her from a Season 16 Sister Wives episode.

Not all negativity will simply disperse if you meet it with peace. But it can help you to heal and move on.

And as for revenge … it’s a romantic concept, but it is usually a fool’s errand.

There are better, more productive ways to get satisfaction in life.

Meri Brown sent herself flowers for Valentine’s Day. This poor, poor woman.

That said, many could understand if Meri might feel deeply bitter about Kody.

In January, the two put out a joint statement, revealing that they had “made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Since then, Meri has been keeping busy and doing “whatever the hell” she wants. She is likely much happier now.