Travis Barker Ditches Ring: Is There Trouble with Kourtney?

Last year, the nonstop news about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker remained one constant in an ever-changing world.

They had a wedding. Then another. And then a third wedding, because why not? Their lives had their ups and downs, but their nascent marriage remained strong.

But … a recent pic of Travis shows him very conspicuously not wearing his wedding band.

Even when regular people do this, it sometimes means something. When a recently married celebrity does it in public, it can portend the death of a marriage. Are they okay?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying to have a kid together. (Photo via Instagram)

When Travis and Kourtney held their third (and presumably final) wedding ceremony, they went all out.

They jetted off to Italy. It was a huge production. Exactly the sort of thing that one might expect from this family.

But it signified something major: an event so important that Travis Barker willingly boarded a plane. Considering that he barely survived a deadly plane crash years ago, that was a huge deal.

Photo via Instagram

Why is this important? Because, sometimes, avoiding something for a long time out of (justifiable) fear and then doing it can sort of “break” the hold that it has over you.

Travis and his band, Blink-182, are now gearing up for a worldwide tour.

Fans of the pop-pump ensemble have been expressing their gratitude, much to their own surprise, to Kourtney. Thanks to her, many have tweeted, they can see Blink-182 in concert again. Because Travis is now willing to fly.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Travis Barker performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why do we mention this? Because it’s pretty key to the context, here.

See, Travis Barker shared a photo from his preparations. Before he, Tom DeLong, and Mark Hoppus embark on their tour, they have a lot of rehearsing to do.

But, one month out from the tour, this photo shows a stunning lack of wedding ring on the hand of this married man.

Blink-182 knows that being punk only gets better with age. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Naturally, rumors immediately began to circulate that there is some sort of dire trouble in paradise.

Honestly? That’s not hysterical by any means. Not every celebrity couple releases their divorce news on a Friday before a holiday weekend. Sometimes, the grim tidings show up in bits and pieces and hints — like an absent wedding ring.

This time, however, there is an explanation. Travis has been extraordinarily fortunate at times in his life. But luck is not always on his side.

On February 8, Travis took to Twitter to explain the grim fate that befell his finger.

According to him, he “smashed” his finger “so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”

While we can applaud his dedication to continuing to work on music, it appears that it has happened again.

For the second time within a single fortnight, Travis appears to have received the same injury.

This time, he included a photo of his long-suffering digits, captioning the snap “AGAIN.”

That is not good news for his fingers or his ligaments. Repetitive injuries that damage the parts of your body that you use for your art and your work? Common, and miserable.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all dressed up for this photo. They look great!(Photo via Instagram)

However, those rooting for this couple — from Team Travis, Team Kourtney, or someone who loves them both — can breathe a sigh of relief.

There are no indications of trouble in paradise. Travis just isn’t forcing a ring onto his hand while his fingers are all kinds of jacked up.

Meanwhile, the tour dates have not changed. It begins in just a couple of weeks — on March 11, in Tijuana.