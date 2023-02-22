Chris Harrison: Bring Me Back, ABC! Only I Can Save The Bachelor!

Chris Harrison to the rescue?

As you may have heard by now, The Bachelor is struggling in the ratings.

Are fans sick of the same type of series lead every season? Is this sort of decline simply inevitable for a show that’s been on the air for this many years?

We can’t say for certain.

Chris Harrison attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But Chris Harrison does have something to say about the state of the reality series:

Hire me back, ABC! Let me save the day!

“I live by the axiom never say never because in life and business, that comes back to bite you in the butt,” he said on the February 20 edition of his podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, adding of a return someday:

“Would I have that conversation?

“Yes. I also believe in relationships and in business, take the phone call and you listen and you have that conversation, whether it’s uncomfortable or not.”

Harrison parted ways with the network in March 2021 after he made racially-insensitive remarks, defending then-suitor Rachael Kirkconnell for sharing plantation-themed party photos from her college days.

“We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” Harrison said at that time in response to the scandal.

“I have seen some stuff online. Again, this judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart…”

“Until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this…”

Harrison has mostly apologized for his comments, and now thinks executives should take a look at his popularity if they wish to bring The Bachelor back to its former glory.

“With the advent of this podcast, they’ve seen the numbers,” Harrison claimed to guest co-host Tori Spelling.

“They’ve seen the response in my social media. They’re not deaf to all of that. They’ve seen what’s happening, so am I shocked these conversations are happening? No.

“It would not be a surprise. In fact, I would be shocked if they aren’t happening.”

Harrison was replaced temporally as host for two seasons of The Bachelorette by former leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Jesse Palmer is in charge of the current season.

Whether or not Harrison is ever invited to return to Bachelor Nation, he readily confesses to the positive impact the series has had on him since its 2002 debut.

“I will always be grateful for that in my life,” he added on the podcast.

“It changed my life. It changed my kids’ lives. I still have a lot of friends working on the show—people I really care about. I loved my time. Not all of it, it was still a job.

“But overall, it was amazing. It was an incredible experience.”