Katie Maloney: PISSED at Scheana Shay Over Tom Schwartz-Raquel Leviss Relationship!

We’re just two episodes into the new season of Vanderpump Rules, but there’s already been plenty of drama surrounding the former SUR staff.

Not surprisingly, a lot of screen time has been devoted to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s recent divorce.

In the season premiere, the exes prided themselves on how mature they were being about the split.

They even agreed to a dog custody arrangement that seemed to satisfy all parties!

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz gave it a good run as a couple. Alas, they split in early 2022.

But the situation deteriorated rapidly, and last week’s episode saw Katie and Tom experiencing a bit of post-marital friction.

In the real world (the current season of Pump Rules filmed last summer), tensions between Tom and Katie have gotten even worse.

And it seems the main source of animosity is Schwartz’s relationship with Raquel Leviss.

As we’ve learned from recent confessional segments, Katie was first to re-enter the dating pool, but Tom violated their agreement by hooking up with someone within their social circle.

These days, it seems that Schwartz and Raquel are still going strong, as evidenced by the photo above that Leviss posted on Instagram earlier this week.

In the caption, Raquel explained that she posted the photo “just cause,” but Katie took it as a personal affront.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz poses here with Tom. (Photo via Instagram)

“You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL,” Maloney commented on the pic, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Elsewhere in the comments, Katie called Raquel “desperado,” adding that she only commented on the pic because so many people sent it to her that she felt she “couldn’t leave it alone.”

The situation got so tense that even former Vanderpump cast member Stassi Schroeder entered the fray.

“I know no one asked for my opinion, but it’s moments like this I really miss giving it,” Stassi wrote.

It’s selfie time here for Stassi Schroeder, as fiance Beau photobombs her in the background. (Photo via Instagram)

Katie says she’s mad because Schwartz broke their rule about banging mutual friends.

But in a new interview with Page Six, Scheana says that shortly after Tom and Raquel first hooked up, Katie remarked that they “would make a good couple.”

”So I took that and ran with it and told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that,’” Scheana said.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are pictured here on a 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules.(Photo via Bravo)

Katie insists that she never gave anyone her blessing, and when she made that comment to Scheana, she was merely “making light of rumors.”

In a comment on a separate post, Maloney explained that she“wouldn’t have dreamed of meddling” the way Scheana has, adding that her comment about Tom and Raquel was just “cheeky girl chat.”

“[I] thought I had actual friends during these conversations,” Katie wrote.

“[Scheana] said I told [Tom] I would wing woman for him. And I said ya when he is ready he could probably use some encouragement from some friends.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies sit down together here and stare into the camera as a couple. (Photo via Instagram)

“Did I have 17 drinks? No lol that was hyperbole … I remember our entire 10-minute conversation,” Katie added.

“What I meant by that was it wasn’t the environment to take anything I was saying seriously,” she continued.

“It was cheeky girl chat. And I certainly didn’t think she would throw it in [T]om’s face either.”

Later in an Instagram Live, Katie posted screenshots of her conversation with Scheana.

“Back in May.. after we spoke in Vegas.. I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this shit.. so keep going with this diabolical nonsense..,” she wrote over the screenshots.

“I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean or co-sign shit.. so why go through with this?”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have decided to go their separate ways. And now, Schwartz is taking full responsibility for the breakup! (Photo via Getty)

We already know that Scheana uninvited Katie from her wedding to Brock Davies over the summer.

Now, it looks as though the sort-of former friends are even more at odds.

Hopefully, they can maintain this rage long enough for it to be featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 11!