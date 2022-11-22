Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: SoCal Is Lame! We’re Moving to Tennessee!

Earlier this week, Travis Barker talked about masturbating into a cup during an interview with GQ.

But as shocking as those comments might have been, they pale in comparison to the latest revelation about Travis’ future plans with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Yes, that in a reverse-Beverly Hillbillies scenario, Travis and Kourtney are hoping to leave behind the sunny beaches of Southern California and set up camp in the mountains of Tennessee.

It seems that the couple fell in love with the Volunteer State after vacationing there for Travis’ birthday last week.

We should note that Tennessee is a fine place and many wealthy, successful people live there.

But Kourtney and Travis might be the two most California people on the planet, and trying to imagine them living anywhere else is like visualizing a cat flying a plane.

The relocation speculation began when Travis posted a photo from his birthday festivities (below).

“Spent my Birthday in Tennessee,” he captioned the pic.

“Let’s move there,” Kourtney replied, alongside smiling cowboy and whiskey glass emojis (she might have the South confused with the West).

“Yesssss,” Travis responded.

“You should move to Tennessee get out of Hollywood,” one of Travis’ followers commented, according to Us Weekly.

That remark led the Blink 182 drummer to respond, “Probably will eventually.”

Yes, fleeing Hollywood is the hip, trendy thing to do these days, and we’re sure Barker and Kardashian consider themselves too “trad” for Calabasas.

Of course, they’re both California natives, and as a vegan with face tattoos, Travis might not find the hollers of Appalachia as welcoming as he thinks they’ll be.

Just kidding, he’s rich — he’ll be fine wherever he goes.

But it looks like these two lovebirds won’t be permanently relocating for quite some time.

Just last month, they bought a 2,100 square-foot oceanfront mansion in Santa Barbara for $14.5 million.

The property was previously owned by Conan O’Brien.

It’s somewhat upsetting to think that a reality star and the drummer from a novelty band can afford the same size mansion as the guy who wrote the monorail episode of The Simpsons, but that’s America for ya!

Anyway, somewhat strangely, Kourtney and Travis still don’t live together, but they say that will soon change.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away,” Kourt revealed in a recent interview.

In the meantime, Travis is gearing up for a nationwide Blink reunion tour — and it seems that his number one groupie will be right by his side!

“She will 100 percent be joining Travis and the band on tour,” a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly, noting that the Kardashians star will “go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”

Who knows, maybe when the band plays Nashville, Travis and Kourtney will decide to stay put!