Teresa Giudice to Melissa Gorga: Stop LYING About Me and Luis Ruelas!

In recent weeks, the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been steadily escalating.

In fact, the Garden State hasn’t seen bad blood like this since Tony Soprano squared off against Phil Leotardo.

The latest battle of this never-ending turf war took place on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As is so often the case, the trouble started when Teresa brought up some ancient history, possibly while intoxicated.

Teresa is still fighting with Melissa Gorga about the party. (Photo via Bravo)

Teresa accused Melissa of encouraging Margaret Josephs to circulate rumors about Luis Ruelas last year.

“Stop putting it on me! Stop putting it on me! I didn’t f–king do it. I’m sick of you putting s–t on me!” Gorga shouted, obviously fed up with being blamed for everything that goes wrong in Teresa’s life.

Melissa went on to complain that about Teresa constantly preaching the gospel of of “family, family, family” despite alienating her family at every turn.

Melissa Gorga is once again shocked by Teresa Giudice’s behavior. (Photo via Bravo)

“Somehow, some way, all roads lead to Melissa. [Giudice] will never blame herself,” she said in confessional.

From there, the conversation turned to an alleged slight that took place at Teresa and Luis’ engagement party.

(Yes, there are few things that Teresa loves more than digging up the past in search of something to get mad about.)

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruela’s engagement party is still a sensitive subject. (Photo via Instagram)

“She wasn’t sitting at my table because she asked to move to the other table,” Teresa said by way of explaining why Melissa wasn’t seated with her at the event in Manhattan,

When Gorga shot Giudice a stunned look that basically accused her of lying (which she almost certainly was), Teresa said she “swear[s]” that her version is the truth.

Gorga insisted that sat her at a table with Jennifer Aydin “and some hairdressers,” which is apparently the ultimate insult in Jersey.

The Giudices and the Gorgas in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

“You even came to me and apologized for not being at your table. You were like, ‘I’m sorry guys, don’t make a big deal over this,’” Gorga insisted.

“Why would I lie?” Teresa asked with a straight face in a confessional segment.

“Luis and I went up to my brother and Melissa and even told them, ‘you were supposed to be sitting at our table.’”

“We were fighting! You were yelling at your brother [Joe Gorga], calling him a piece of s–t basically — what do you mean?” Melissa yelled, which Giudice denied.

“You were horrible to us in New York! The engagement thing, the wedding thing, if you don’t wanna own that either, that’s cool.”

These two often clash about the wedding arrangements, with Teresa also alleging that Melissa refused to be a bridesmaid.

We might never know who’s telling the truth here, except that we do, and it’s definitely Melissa.