Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Feud Divides Cast: They Won't Be in a Room Together!

These days, there is clearly no love lost between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

The sisters-in-law and their feud is apparent on reality TV, in reports, and on social media.

Now, it’s spilling over into their professional lives — and we don’t mean on-screen drama. We mean headaches for everyone involved.

Apparently, it’s even making it hard to promote the new season. Even Real Housewives can have too much drama, it seems.

Photo via Instagram

The US Sun reports that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are so fiercely at odds that they are doing press interviews separately.

It is not uncommon for longtime castmates to sit down for a round of interviews. It often makes things easier for producers who want to promote the show, and for interviewers.

Instead, Teresa and Melissa are making things more difficult for everyone involved.

The two sisters-in-law have been feuding intensely for months, now.

And, clearly, their relationship has not improved.

According to an inside source, “it’s worse than anyone knows.” And that is saying a lot.

The insider adds that “there’s no communication between them whatsoever.”

That is tough. Teresa’s brother is Melissa’s husband. They are family. And they are also castmates.

Right now, there should be a focus on promoting the new season of RHONJ. It comes out on February 7!

Teresa Giudice posed beside her bridal shower treats, including this towering cake by Platinum House of Sweets.

Instead of hyping up the premiere, Teresa and Melissa cannot even share the same air with each other, it seems.

“They’re going to be doing press for the new season separately, that’s for sure,” the insider dished.

The source then added that “They can’t stand the thought of being in the same room together.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga explodes as she realizes what her sister-in-law is complaining about.

Teresa and Melissa are, let us remember, not the only members of the Season 13 cast.

Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin are also returning to the show. Jackie Goldschneider is returning as a Friend.

And then, of course, we have newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Another newcomer, Jennifer Fessler, is also joining in a Friend of the Housewives capacity.

Rachel Fuda is a rumored new Full castmember of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With Melissa and Teresa’s antics playing out so messily, the insider said that the cast feels “very much divided.”

The source characterized that “It’s Team Teresa versus Team Melissa at this point.”

Jennifer (of course), Dolores, and Danielle are Team Teresa. Margaret and Rachel have allied with Melissa.

The sisters-in-law have had issues for years. Some have resulted in dramatic, on-screen outbursts.

But all of that is entertaining. Arguably, it is part of their jobs to not handle conflicts in a mature adult manner. And rest assured, these ladies are overqualified.

Not all conflict is profitable. Because, despite what some may say, not all drama makes for good TV.

A cheating scandal can be great for ratings — a racism scandal or an abuse arrest, not so much. In their case, off-screen feuding is straight-up interfering with business.

Maybe their on-screen loathing will be good for the show in the long run.

For now, it sounds like it’s giving everyone a headache.