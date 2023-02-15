Loren Brovarnik Gets Real About Postpartum Struggles, Having 3 Under 3

Viewers have witnessed the considerable highs and lows of Loren and Alexei’s family drama this season.

But not everything makes it onto the Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days screen.

We’ve seen a lot of issues play out. But Loren has had real postpartum struggles.

Now, the mother of three is opening up about these experiences in a new interview, which you can watch below.

Though Loren is pregnant on screen for Season 2, she has since welcomed Baby #3 — a daughter named Ariel.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are also parents to 2-year-old Shai and 1-year-old Asher. Both Asher and Ariel had premature births and required special care.

On top of all of that, these 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites have three children under the age of three. That is no joke.

The two spoke to Entertainment Tonight about postpartum struggles and living as parents of three.

“Oh, I have such an ugly cry. But you know what? Everybody has an ugly cry,” Loren admitted.

“I think I use social media as an outlet for me,” she suggested. “To help me and show other people that they’re not alone.”

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik admitted to having a hard time, reminding fans and followers that it is okay to not be okay. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“And in turn, that’s helping me realize I’m not alone,” Loren continued. “Like, with the postpartum, it’s hard.”

She went on: “But with Ari, I had never experienced anything like that.”

Loren detailed: “I mean, people were like, it’s because she’s a girl. It’s extra hormones and this and that, but I was not myself.”

Loren admitted that she experienced a number of negative emotions. Specifically, she felt “angry” and “sad.”

“It was so hard because she was in the NICU,” she recalled. “I had to get up every day because of my boys.”

Loren confessed: “And there were times where [I would tell] Alex, like, ‘Just leave me alone.'”

“I went into the shower and I would cry in the shower,” Loren described.

Fortunately, she added: “I definitely think I’m out of that dark, dark phase but I still have my moments, trust me.”

And, of course, there are times when the joy is so intense that it becomes overwhelming.

“The other day, I saw all of our kids and I started crying,” Loren detailed.

“My heart was so full and hurting at the same time,” she explained. “It’s just weird.”

Loren added: “I don’t know, maybe it’s baby blues, maybe it’s all the hormones.”

Alexei offered a psychoanalytical, rather than hormonal, explanation for why giving birth to Ariel was such a challenge.

“I think this time it was harder for her because she knew that is the last one at this point,” he claimed.

“That’s her. That’s the thought. So she was upset … in her mind, at this point in life, it’s the last one,” Alexei postulated.

“So that’s why it made her more upset. And I’m glad she’s going on social media,” Alexei continued.

“It’s not all on me, you know, other people see that,” he said. “Go talk to them for a second and it’s helpful to her.”

Alexei suggested: “I think we both learned that opening up helps not just the people who are listening, but also the person.”

“We learned that when [Loren opened up] about Tourette syndrome and it helped her. So … it’s good for everybody,” Alexei suggested.

Loren is focused upon her health. However, she admitted that she feels insecure about her post-baby body. She wouldn’t say “no” to a makeover,” but she’s trying to do “it the right way” when it comes to bouncing back.

Meanwhile, Loren says that, thus far, having baby Ariel isn’t different from Shai and Asher. “I don’t feel a difference right now,” she said in the interview. (It’s because gender is a social construct, folks)