Sophie Lloyd: Did Machine Gun Kelly Cheat on Megan Fox With His Guitar Player?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to have broken up.

There’s been no official announcement, but Megan deleted every photo of MGK from her Instagram page, then made a cryptic reference to “walk[ing] away.”

Then she unfollowed the guy, followed Eminem (his longtime rival), and deleted her account.

So yeah, whatever is going on with these two, it’s not good.

It might be a while before we know exactly what happened, but one comment made by Megan may have shed some light on the situation.

“He probably got with Sophie,” an Instagram user wrote, prompting Fox to reply, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

“Sophie” here is Sophie Lloyd, who played guitar in MGK’s band on his latest tour.

Sophie is a favorite among MGK fans, beloved for both her shredding skills and her brash, outspoken demeanor.

“I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad,” a recent post on Sophie’s website reads.

“Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment.”

Sophie excitedly shared the news with fans when she was selected to join Kelly on his world tour last spring.

“Secret’s out! I’ll be joining Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour this year!!” Lloyd wrote on Instagram at the time.

“So incredibly excited and honoured to be given this opportunity

In the months since the tour wrapped up ,Sophie has repeatedly gushed about her famous friend and collaborator.

Sophie Lloyd with Machine Gun Kelly and his band. (Photo via Instagram)

“Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” Lloyd told NME in November 2022.

“It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”

So is there any truth to the rumor that MGK cheated on Megan with Sophie?

Well, she certainly sounds like his type, but so far, it’s all just speculation.

It does look as though Megan and MGK are through, but we haven’t seen any cheating allegations or even a formal breakup announcement.

But these two share a taste for melodrama, so you can be sure they’ll be telling their conflicting stories publicly soon enough.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.