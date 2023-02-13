Megan Fox Throws Brutal Shade at Machine Gun Kelly Following Breakup

As you’ve likely heard by now, all the joy and light was drained from the world over the weekend, and there’s no reason to get out of bed today.

No, we’re not depressed Philadelphia Eagles fans.

We’re talking about the fact that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to have broken up.

Yes, we know these are sad times for all you Megan-Kelly stans, but look on the bright side — this breakup is bound to be even more gloriously messy than the relationship was!

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

And thus far, Megan is the one getting all the early shots in.

To be clear, there’s been no official announcement yet, but Megan’s recent Instagram activity makes it pretty clear that she and MGK have gone their separate ways.

First, Megan deleted all photos of Kelly from her page.

Machine Gun Kelly is nominated for best rock album. (Photo via Getty)

She then stopped following her (former?) fiancé.

In order to make the message even clearer, at that point, Fox followed only three people: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem.

Kelly once feuded with Eminem, and the consensus is that the hip hop icon torched his younger rival so effectively that MGK was basically forced to stop rapping.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his documentary. (Photo via Instagram)

So Megan publicly following Em is a pretty big middle finger to her ex.

It’s unclear if there’s any significance to the other follows, but it’s worth noting that Harry cleaned up at the Grammys last week, while MGK failed to take home any awards.

He was so despondent over the snub that Megan felt the need to publicly console him:

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up? Fans think the clues are everywhere! (Photo via Instagram)

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” she wrote following the ceremony.

“You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you,” Megan continued.

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award.”

Machine Gun Kelly pops the question to Megan Fox. (Photo via Instagram)

As for Chalamet, well — people are already pairing Megan off with Pete Davidson, but maybe she’s got someone else in mind for her rebound dude.

Whatever the case, Megan has now deleted her Instagram account entirely, which is also being taken as a sign that she and Kelly are through.

Hopefully she’ll reactivate soon, if only for the purpose of continuing to throw shade at her ex.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are probably broken up.

He must have some other rivals she can revenge-follow, right?

Hey, maybe Megan has taken this feud offline and is doing more than just following MGK’s enemies, if ya know what we mean.

Seems unlikely, but we can dream, right?