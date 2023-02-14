Amy Slaton Details Birth of Second Baby: So Much Peeing and Farting!

Amy Slaton is a mother for the second time!

Well… Amy Slaton became a mother for the second time way back in July.

To give fans an idea of how far behind 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 is compared to real time, however, the February 14 episode of this TLC series took place right around this time.

It largely focused on this miraculous event.

“Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully, everything went great,” Amy’s husband, Michael, says in a clip published over the weekend by People Magazine.

And then the blessed news:

“We just had the baby,” Michael continued.

“The baby’s doing fine, healthy. She’s doing fine, she’s in recovery. I’m excited, he’s here!”

In the footage, doctors bring Amy in from recovery after the aforementioned surgery… and she’s holding her baby while doing skin-to-skin contact for bonding.

The reality star says her C-section went as well as it could be, recalling of she heard her son cry for the first time before joking about his first interaction with his dad.

“Then next thing I know, the doctor screamed out, ‘He’s peeing! He’s peeing!’ and tried to hand him to Micheal real quick so he’d pee on Michael,” Amy said with a laugh.

“It was just funny. He was like, ‘You gotta quit having babies. Your babies always pee or fart on me.'”

Amy and Michael are also parents to a son namedGage Deon Halterman; he was born in November 2020.

The 1000-Lb Sisters cast member underwent gastric bypass surgery years ago in order to get down to a weight where she could safely become pregnant and give birth.

“My precious baby. I’m just so glad he’s here,” Amy says on this new episode.

“I see a little bit of me, and a little bit of Michael in him. He’s just perfect. I can see his future whether he’s a football player, or he could be president.”

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Continued Amy, who recently talked about the challenge of having two young kids:

“My heart is full.

“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I’ve always wanted two kids.

“Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now.”

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

As previously reported, Amy welcomed Glenn on July 5; he came into the world at 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measured 17.5 inches at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told People Magazine last summer.

“The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

This episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, February 14 on TLC at 9/8c.