Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Split Rumors, Hints at Major Cheating Scandal

The hottest romance in Hollywood appears to have turned ice cold.

Early on Sunday, Megan Fox uploaded an Instagram post that had fans wondering if she and Machine Gun Kelly had gone their separate ways.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the actress wrote, quoting a line from Beyoncé’s 2016 track “Pray You Catch Me” from her album Lemonade.

She did so alongside the following mirror selfie of Fox pouring out of a strapless, black top and matching pants, along with a hot pink arm cast to treat her recent wrist injury.

In the comments section of this post, one follower suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the relationship, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.”

In response, Fox quipped that it could have been the other way around, remarking, “Maybe I got with Sophie” alongside a single fire emoji.

The bombshell of a brunette also fueled the breakup speculation by scrubbing her account clean of all Machine Gun Kelly photos and changing her settings to follow only three people:

Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Fox and Kelly got engaged just over a year ago.

“I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox said at the time of how the proposal went down.

Fox was married to Brian Austin Green for nearly a decade. The stars share three sons together, but filed for divorce in November 2020.

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up? Fans think the clues are everywhere! (Photo via Instagram)

Last August, a handful of social media users theorized that Fox and Kelly had broken up — but not due to anything either one said about the other.

A short time later, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple was doing just fine.

But that was back then.

Now… MGK performed in Arizona on February 10, headlining the Coors Light Bird’s Nest concert series at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

And Fox was not spotted in attendance.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

Fox later appeared as Kelly’s love interest in the music video for his single “Bloody Valentine,” and then, by July, the celebrities had confirmed their relationship when they gave their first joint interview on the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast.

It was at that point that Fox referred to Kelly as her “twin flame.”

“Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked, just to catch one glimpse of eye contact,” MGK explained on this same podcast.

“She has the most gorgeous eyes I’ve ever seen.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his documentary. (Photo via Instagram)

Fox joined MGK last weekend for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for Best Rock Album.

As has become tradition for this couple, they were all over each other on the red carpet of this event.

“The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox once said of Kelly.

“We’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away.”