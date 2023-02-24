Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped at 15: "I Immediately Started Feeling Dizzy"

Paris Hilton has opened up about something very personal and very painful.

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 42-year-old reality star and DJ claims said she was drugged and raped at age 15 … after she and her friends met a group of guys at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

“We would go there almost every weekend,” Hilton told the outlet.

“That was our favorite thing to do and these [older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores … we’d talk to them, give them our beeper numbers.”

Hilton, who just welcomed her first child via surrogate, went on to say these men invited her and her friend back to their house to drink “these berry wine coolers.”

“I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy,” she recalled.

“I don’t know what he put in there, I’m assuming it was a roofie.”

Hilton explained how she woke up a few hours later — and right away knew what had transpired.

“I remembered it,” she said.

“I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear.”

Hilton said this was her first sexual experience, too.

After this terrible incident, Paris was sent to boarding schools for troubled teenagers.

She previously alleged to the New York Times a number of traumas and abuses she endured at this facility in Utah, including being forced to take drugs and having to endure nonconsensual gynecological exams.

“I was just a little girl,” Hilton told Glamour. “I just feel like they stole my childhood and it’s heartbreaking that it’s still happening to so many kids today.”

She added, in reference to the aforementioned, abusive exams:

“This was something that I had blocked out from my memory, but after hearing the story from other survivors, I started having flashbacks.

“Late at night, staff members would come in and take certain girls and bring them into this room.”

These days, meanwhile, Hilton is focused on political activism, especially in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned in 2022.

“There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body,” she said. “Why should there be a law based on that?”

Concluded Hilton on this critical topic:

“It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that.

“It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.