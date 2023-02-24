Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to Additional 16 Years In Federal Prison, Vile Monster Will Almost Certainly Die Behind Bars

The downfall of Harvey Weinstein is the stuff of Hollywood legend these days, and the disgraced mogul has come to be seen as the living embodiment of the fact that even the rich and powerful are not above the law.

And now, Weinstein’s many victims can breathe a little easier with the knowledge that their tormentor will almost certainly die behind bars.

The 70-year-old was sentenced on Thursday to an additional 16 years in prison.

Weinstein was already serving a 23-year sentence for previous convictions in New York.

This week’s sentence stems from a separate case involving crimes committed by Weinstein in California.

Weinstein was convicted in December on three charges: forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by foreign object of Jane Doe 1.

According to Page Six, that victim was identified in court as an Italian model, and the assault took place at LA’s Mr. C Hotel in February 2013.

Weinstein was found not guilty on a fourth charge, sexual battery by restraint of Jane Doe 3, a massage therapist, at the time.

A lawyer for Weinstein tells the outlet that the sentence is a gross miscarriage of justice, and prosecutors have unfairly decided to make an example of his client.

“It’s not justice, but a pile-on for a man many people just decided should be cast off and discarded regardless of facts. It will be appealed,” says Juda S. Engelmayer.

“The judge, just like the trial judge in his New York trial who was not reappointed to the bench, will eventually be called out for bias and injustice,” Engelmayer continues.

“There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence.”

“It is incredible to be convicted for a crime I wasn’t even present for. I am innocent,” Weinstein said in a statement issued to Page Six.

“I never raped or assaulted anyone,” he added, before alleging:

“This person perjured herself at least three times and then sued for money, when she said on the stand that she would ‘never’. I was never with her. Her entire claim thing was a setup for a money grab.”

This week’s conviction all but assures that Weinstein will never regain his freedom.

That’s small comfort to those whose lives he destroyed, but hopefully they can take some solace in the knowledge that justice has finally been served.