Debbie Terrifies Son Julian on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way: What if I Drop a Little Money on Oussama?

Last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way introduced fans to Debbie and Oussama.

The 67-year-old artist instantly charmed us all. She is eccentric but she knows it, and viewers really admired her art.

At 24, Oussama is 43 years her junior. Fans feel considerably less charmed about him, mostly because he is an unknown.

Debbie’s son, Julian, feels the same way. And his desire to protect his mother from a potential con man drove him to clash with her as she met with an attorney.

On the Sunday, February 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, both Debbie and Julian are side-by-side.

In E! News‘ advanced look at Season 4, Episode 4, the two are meeting with Debbie’s lawyer. But they have very different perspectives.

Debbie isn’t just in a romance with Oussama. She is planning to move to Morocco to marry the 24-year-old artist and poet.

As the scene begins, Julian notes that Oussama does not seem to have his own stable source of income. That is not unusual for a 24-year-old, though Julian notes that he was an exception.

“Obviously this guy is very manipulating,” Julian warns his mother’s attorney.

“He’s already manipulated my mom to move over there,” he cites. “What’s to say that he doesn’t manipulate her to transfer money and items later on?”

Debbie had contacted this attorney some time earlier. However, she had not disclosed Oussama’s age.

So she appeared visibly surprised when Julian made it clear that Oussama is only 24 years old. Because, you know, Debbie is 67.

The meeting was to discuss the prenuptial agreement. It should protect her assets.

“We hope that you don’t do that, Deborah, because you need to protect your future,” the attorney counseled on the topic of transferring money to Oussama.

“It flies in the face of that we’re trying to do with the pre-nuptial agreement,” she noted, “which is to protect her assets.”

Stepping outside and speaking to the confessional camera, Debbie’s attorney minced even fewer words.

“Personally I feel that there are some red flags in this situation,” she expressed.

“Debbie traveling halfway across the world to marry a man that doesn’t have any assets,” she highlighted.

The attorney added: “She has all the assets and she could stand to lose everything she worked for if they’re not protected.”

“Suppose this happens like a fairytale with a wonderful happy ending for me,” Debbie suggested wildly.

“And say I’m married to Oussama 10 years down the road, 15 years down the road,” she supposed. “And he is everything and more than I ever hoped he could be.”

Ominously, Debbie then asked: “What if I want to drop a little money on him then? What do you suggest?”

That was enough for Julian, who called his mother’s plans with Oussama the “stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life.”

“You watch what you’re calling ‘stupid,'” Debbie retorted. “Sometimes stupid turns into genius, you know?”

But this did not allay her son’s fears in the slightest, as he made clear to the confessional camera.

“The way that she is talking about supporting him in the future,” Julian noted, “tells me already that she has supported him and she’s keeping stuff from us.”

He added: “I trust a lot of things. I don’t trust Oussama. Not one, one bit.”

We will get to see all of this and more play out on Sunday’s episode. Honestly? We’re rooting for Debbie to be both happy and safe. Safety includes not losing her money, to be clear.