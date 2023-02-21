Isabel Posada Shares NSFW Details About Gabriel Paboga on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

Last weekend, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returned. Season 4 has introduced a lot of new couples, and some are already shaping up to be fan favorites.

During one scene, Isabel discussed her intimate life, opening up about her relationship with Gabriel.

Being around people she loves and trusts, she even shared some NSFW details about their sex life.

Gabe is transgender. Isabel admitted that the results of his bottom surgery exceeded all of her expectations. She does have some questions about how his body works.

Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada quickly skyrocketed to fan favorite status. Why? Because they are deeply likeable.

It is unusual for a couple with such sincere love for each other and no obvious red flags — no suspicious agenda, no eyebrow-raising age gap, no obvious personality disorders — to receive this much attention. We are so accustomed to the worst of the bunch hogging the spotlight every week.

Mostly, it’s because they’re a likable couple. Viewers are eager to see how things work out for them. But another aspect is that humans are inquisitive creatures. They’re curious about Gabriel and about this relationship.

During Season 4, Episode 3, Isabel visited a fantastically decorated LGBTQ+ establishment to sit down with two friends.

Gabriel was not yet in Colombia. But their mutual friends, Samuel and Mateo, certainly were. It was Sam who introduced the pair, setting into motion a series of beautiful events.

Before conversation began, the fantastic decor at Chiquita had already set the mood. Absolutely incredible.

Anyway, Isabel had already explained to the camera that she has always had a lot of gay friends. Around them, she can be herself and she feels safe discussing a wide array of topics.

One of those topics is sex and intimacy. A lot of people want to discuss their love lives with close friends, and Isabel is no different.

(Plus, let’s be honest — producers likely nudged Isabel and Sam and Mateo to “not hold back” and delve into these matters on camera. It’s all part of the job)

Things began in a lighthearted way, with Mateo offering a colorful suggestion for how Isabel could use lingerie to welcome Gabriel to their home.

Then, they delved into the discussion of sex. Isabel and Gabe had spent plenty of time kissing after they met. There was an instant attraction.

But after learning that he was trans — Gabriel told her, but she had actually snooped on his social media (as we all do) and seen his educational posts on the topic herself — Isabel didn’t know what sex with him would be like.

Isabel told Sam and Mateo that she felt a degree of intimidation before first hooking up with Gabriel.

“I didn’t know what I was going to find in a physical sense,” she admitted. That makes sense. After all, not all trans folks are alike. One person might not seek or want bottom surgery. Another might want it but not be able to afford it.

And even for those who can receive affirming healthcare and do want genital surgery, there is more than one type of surgery that a trans man like Gabe might undergo.

“I didn’t even know what those surgeries entailed,” Isabel confided to her friends.

“For me, it was something incredible, and it still is,” she then said happily. “Clinically, medically, it’s so perfect.”

Isabel detailed that: “He can be stimulated. I touch him and he feels it.”

“Baby, the orgasm, it’s the same,” Isabel then gushed about their sex life.

“He has the sensitivity and everything,” she shared.

“So for me that’s like, wow,” Isabel expressed.

But enjoying sex with Gabriel does not mean that she fully understands everything that goes into it. Medically speaking.

“I don’t know if his orgasm is the same as mine, or I don’t know,” she admitted to the confessional camera. “It’s a very crazy question, but I’ve never asked him.”

That is a good question! Awkward, but good. As we previously discussed, genitals grow from the same basic tissue no matter what bits someone has. This is very evident in some intersex people, and often on some (especially in the transmasc community) who undergo years of HRT.

Isabel also discussed telling her family. Sara, her teenage daughter, already knows. Her son, Miguel, is a tween, and does not yet know that Gabe is trans.

“He won’t be a kid who is shocked,” Isabel noted to her friends.

They tended to agree, and praised her for raising him with good values. Unfortunately, she did not raise her own parents.

“My dad is very reserved,” Isabel worried. “And he may say that we are ‘sinners.'”

But … “I don’t know what’s going to happen, if he’ll stop talking to me. I don’t want to hurt bonds at home that are so strong.”

We all know that Isabel’s parents and their reaction will be pivotal for this season and for their relationship. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.