Megan Fox: Furious With Machine Gun Kelly, Refusing to Speak to Ex-Fiancé Amid Cheating Scandal [Report]

Over the weekend, fans were shocked by reports that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had ended their engagement and their three-year relationship.

There’s been no official announcement from either party yet, but as far as we can tell, these two did not part ways on amicable terms.

Insiders say MGK was caught cheating on Megan, but it seems there’s no truth to the rumor that he hooked up with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

It might be a while before we find out exactly what happened, but accounts concur that Kelly messed up and Fox is furiously angry.

Machine Gun Kelly was nominated for best rock album at the 2023 Grammys.

News of the split went public on Saturday when Megan deleted all photos of MGK from her Instagram page before deleting her account entirely.

(She also followed Kelly’s longtime rival Eminem, a move that many have taken as a massive middle finger to her former fiancé.)

Again, the cheating rumors have not been confirmed, but according to a new report from People, Megan flew into a rage just before MGK took the stage with his band.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his documentary.

“Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” a source close to the situation tells People.

Most insiders have claimed that Megan and MGK have ended their engagement.

But People’s source says that while Megan has stopped wearing her ring,

Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attend "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” says the source insider.

The source notes that the couple “have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time.”

A different source tells Us Weekly that Fox and Kelly have been

Machine Gun kelly proposed to Megan Fox in January 2022.

Yes, it’s no surprise that this relationship has seen its share of ups and downs.

After all, these two openly drink each other’s blood and they MGK picked out an engagement ring that was designed to inflict pain if Megan took it off.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly gone their separate ways.

Any adults who are participating in weird, borderline abusive behavior like that are almost certain to have a rather rocky relationship.

So whatever happened with these two that finally drove them apart, you can be sure it was rather dramatic.

That said, their shared tolerance for insanity and instability could lead these two to get back together.

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up?

Some people romanticize dysfunction, and Meg and the Machine seem to be very much of that ilk.

Whatever the case, you can be sure that there’s more weirdness to come from these two.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.