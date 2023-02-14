WRONG REASONS ALERT! Zach Shallcross Sends Home Shady Suitor on The Bachelor

Zach Shallcross faced every Bachelor star’s biggest nightmare on Monday night.

Yes, the Season 27 lead jetted down to The Bahamas with his remaining suitors, but the trip wasn’t all paradise for Shallcross and his women… especially not for first rose recipient Greer Blitzer.

She expressed concern that her early connection with Zach had already faded, calling it “a fire that burned down as quickly as it was ignited” in an on-camera interview.

The 24-year-old also broke down in tears when the group found out that Katherine received the first one-on-one date of the episode.

After these two shared some kisses and some personal stories about their upbringing, Zach and Kat made out beneath a bunch of fireworks.

“What really stood out to me was how comfortable Kat was sharing who she is, but what she wants and still be herself and have fun,” Zach said in a confessional afterward.

“That’s what I’m looking for. Sometimes too good to be true is actually true.”

From there, we cut to a beach party-themed group date with Aly, Kaity, Ariel, Davia, Genevie, Anastasia, Kylee, Mercedes, Charity, Gabi, Jess and Greer.

At one point, Kylee told Zach she heard Anastasia telling Charity about how many Instagram followers she would gain from coming on the show.

Enter the aforementioned Bachelor nightmare and cue the SHE’S HERE FOR THE WRONG REASONS siren.

“That freaks me the f-ck out, honestly,” Shallcross said.

“That is something I don’t stand for.

“I am terrified that I would end up with someone that was here for the wrong reasons … not there to love me and have a future, but really there for the fame.”

Zach went ahead and confronted Anastasia about these clout claims, prompting her to say she’s there to “connect” with Zach and adding of the accusations:

“I’ve literally told girls about brands that I work with and I told them I would connect them.”

The 26-year old stuff muffin replied by saying that the allegation “doesn’t come out of thin air” and that he didn’t want to “get fooled at the end of this.”

Then… he walked away to go think about everything he had heard about Anastasia and her motives.

Following a solo date with Brooklyn that involved driving ATVs and Brooklyn opening up about an abusive ex, Zach handed this suitor a rose.

At the cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony, Zach gave Anastasia an opportunity to tell him how she felt.

“It’s not easy for me to have inaccurate information spread about me,” she said, failing to convince Zach that she was there for the right reasons.

So he sent her home.

In the end, Shallcross kept around Charity, Kaity, Gabi, Jess, Mercedes, Aly and Greer — and then ended the night by saying they would all be headed to London next.