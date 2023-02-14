Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Totally Love Each Other! Why Aren't They Engaged Yet?

As Southern Charm viewers have seen, Craig Conover sometimes struggles exes living their lives.

During a relationship, however, things are different.

Craig is clearly head over heels for Paige DeSorbo. In fact, this item is so close that wedding bells could chime at any moment.

So … why haven’t they? They’re not even engaged yet.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo sure make a cute couple, don’t they? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Summer House star Paige Desorbo have managed to ward off breakup rumors from all sides.

Sometimes, these kinds of rumors herald an imminent split on the horizon. Not in this case. By all accounts, these two are fully committed.

But there are some real hints that one of them is a little more committed than the other. And, progressively, they seem to be smashing some gender role stereotypes.

According to Craig, he would love nothing more than to marry Paige. Or even just to propose.

But he has stated — more than once — that he will pop the question to his lady love “as soon as she’s ready.”

Which seems to indicate that Paige is the one who’s not so eager to move things along in their relationship. What’s up?

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is a former college playboy who … is still a playboy. But hey, now he’s passed the bar exam AND has developed an interest in sewing. So the world is essentially his oyster.

Thinking back, we have witnessed the epic highs and lows of Craig’s on-screen romances in the past.

Things did not work out, but we saw his love life with the beautiful Naomie Olindo on Southern Charm.

As we have previously reported, they struggled to find the right balance when it came to being both friends and exes.

Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo – Craig Conover Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/p/BRZBtzfg293/

And viewers have also seen Paige’s love life.

While filming Summer House in 2020, she broke up with longtime boyfriend Perry Rahbar.

Then, in April 2021, she and Craig first became “linked” in the public eye … though they did not announce anything in an official capacity. Not yet.

Southern Charm star Craig Conover shows that never growing up has never looked so good as he enjoys his life of luxury.

That changed in October of 2021, when Craig and Paige went public as a couple. Since then, however, the two have been extremely public, going everywhere together.

We have seen them together on Southern Charm. And on Summer House. We have also seen them on Winter House. One couple on three shows — that’s a Bravolebrity power couple.

Craig has affirmed that “we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together.” So … they clearly know what they want.

We do not know what lies ahead for Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. They are both on reality TV, which comes with its own ups and downs.

Some reality couples have shared how watching their lives play out on screen helped their marriages. Sometimes, you only really “see” yourself when it’s through someone else’s eyes.

Meanwhile, there is the infamous “reality curse” for on-screen couples. Craig and Paige may want to watch their step.