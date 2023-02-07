Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence: Is She DATING Tristan Thompson?!?

It’s been six months since Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child.

And with two kids under the age of five running around the house, we’re sure the reality star is spread rather thin these days.

Even with an army of nannies and 10 times the square footage of the average American home, you can be sure that Khloe’s house is consistently bonkers these days.

And Khloe’s latest response to questions about her love life will come as no surprise to anyone who’s got little ones of their own:

“Who has time for a man lol,” Khloe wrote on Sunday in response to a commenter’s inquiry.

“I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another,” she added, according to People.

“Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe also denied an online rumor that she was dating “another NBA player,” writing in an Instagram comment that it is “Definitely NOT True!!!”

Yes, it seems that Khloe wants the whole world to know that despite rumors to the contrary, she has no intention of reconciling with Tristan.

She also addressed the issue in a recent Vanity Fair video in which she was interviewed by sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?,” Kourtney asked.

“Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?” Khloe replied, before promptly answering her own question:

“No, I am not. I’m really not,” she revealed.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the Tristan Thompson issue. (Photo via Instagram)

“Bravo!” Kourtney exclaimed, prompting Khloe to joke:

“I would die if it said I was.”

Khloe gave a similarly zen-like response during season two of The Kardashians, when she was asked about how she managed to get to a stable place with Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian recently took a vacation to celebrate her 38th birthday. In fact, Khloe has a LOT to celebrate these days! (Instagram)

“It’s probably, maybe practice?” she said.

“I think a lot of people maybe forget that I’ve been through a lot of BS,” Khloe added before addressing her painful past.

My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable, and I’m still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him.”

Khloe Kardashian released this photo in honor of Christmas 2022, giving us our first real look at her second child.

“It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God.”

Despite all that she’s been through, Khloe says that she’s still optimistic about her future and grateful for all the blessings she’s already received.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian caught Tristan Thompson cheating several times before they broke up. But it seems that his paternity scandal still threw her for a loop. (Photo via Instagram)

“This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Khloe caught Tristan cheating several times before she finally kicked him to the curb for good, and now it sounds like she’s actually ready to move on from the relationship.

Here’s hoping the stable, loving relationship she deserves is right around the corner!