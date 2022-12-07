Kailyn Lowry BLASTS Social Media Trolls: You’re F-cking Sick and Psychotic!

Kailyn Lowry is not here to directly dispel the rumor that she’s pregnant with her fifth child.

But the veteran Teen Mom star is here to send a pointed messages to the haters who have been spreading this sort of speculation.

On Tuesday, Lowry absolutely WENT OFF on those who she believes to be obsessed with her life… despite Kailyn having not even appeared on television for eight months.

“This is for the trolls. This is for nobody but the trolls,” Lowry said to open her impressive rant, which took place while she sat in the front seat of a car.

“The obsession that y’all have with me is so f**king sick and deep.”

For those who have not been paying attention, there’s been a great deal of chatter these days that Lowry is either pregnant again… or has already given birth.

The MTV personality already has four children (at age 30) with three different men.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

She’s been dating someone named Elijah Scott for awhile now, although it’s unclear if they’re together at the moment.

“Y’all wanted me off the show so fking bad. Y’all claim you hate me,” Lowry continued yesterday, citing Teen Mom 2 and the show’s viewers.

” I’m a horrible person, I’m disgusting, I’m this, I’m that, but y’all never f–king stop talking about me…

“Y’all have been obsessed with every single move I make from the time I was on the show to the time I left the show.

“I haven’t been on the show for eight months and y’all still dissect every single thing I do, down to the timeline.”

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV)

Back in May, Kailyn said she was done with Teen Mom 2.

Sick of all the drama, which has recently included an intense rivalry with Brianna DeJesus, Lowry said simply at the time:

“I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Lowry has seemingly stuck to this vow and has no plans to return to the franchise.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. (Photo via Instagram)

As she went on, Lowry seemed to be deny that the proposed “timelines” about her alleged pregnancy are correct.

“Y’all are all so fking delusional that somebody comes up with a timeline, thinks that they’re right and y’all fking run with it, and that’s what’s insane to me,” she said.

“The fact that my real-life friends are sending me s**t that y’all are posting, and it’s so far off…

“Let me fking live! Y’all don’t do this to anybody fking else…I really haven’t seen it for anybody else and it’s crazy that y’all think that I’m the horrible person.”

Say what you want about Kailyn Lowry, folks. But she sure has cute kids, doesn’t she?!?

From there, Kailyn told her haters to go find a frickin hobby.

“The s**t that y’all do to me, say about me, think you know about me is so sad and just so beyond anything.

“I’ve seen the timelines…I’ve seen the accusations, the assumptions.

“I’ve seen all the theories…it’s really sick [that you spend your time focused on me], and for y’all to think that I’m the sick one is just unfathomable.”

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022.

In July, Lowry’s two-time baby daddy, Chris Lopez, posted a series of tweets, claiming that Kailyn threatened to beat him up over a dispute they were having.

He also implied she was pregnant, Tweeting back then:

“Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”

Because he’s an awful person, David Eason more came right out and said Kailyn had a “secret baby,” as you can see down below:

Eason, as referenced in the comment you can see here, is a “f-cking stupid ass.”

So let’s not take his word for gospel, okay?

