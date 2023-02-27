Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter's Face Piercings: It's Better than Doing Drugs and Dying!

Last week, Farrah Abraham’s daughter turned 14. Feeling old, yet?

To celebrate her birthday, Sophia received facial piercings, including snakebites — a form of lip piercing.

Even some of Farrah’s harshest critics praised her for recognizing her daughter’s bodily autonomy. But others said that Sophia was too young, that this was the wrong thing to do.

Now, Farrah is clapping back at the mom-shamers. Please stop making us agree with Farrah.

Sophia Abraham celebrated her 14th birthday with a total of six piercings. Mouth piercings definitely come with an adjustment period. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham spoke to TMZ about Sophia’s piercings and the solid reasoning behind the birthday gift.

“I am fortunate to be able to go with my child when she thinks about getting these piercings and those things,” she began in a video.

In the video, which you can watch below, Farrah then elaborated about why she made a series of good choices for Sophia.

A piercing technician gave Sophia Abraham snakebite piercings on her lower lip. They look so cool! (Photo Credit: TikTok)

“And the company said ‘we’re not going to be giving the kind of piercings you want,'” Farrah detailed.

She elaborated: “You know, ‘your body, your ears, can only handle the four down here, and maybe in six months, you can add the other … if you want.'”

“So,” Farrah pointed out, “I’m happy to bring in professionals.” Numerous commenters praised her choice to go to professionals instead of some sketchy mall piercing spot.

“And I can only say like something may not be healthy enough,” Farrah stated oddly.

“But,” she speculated, “I think that’s part of our children, just like I’m going through it later in life, reparenting yourself.”

Just for the record, reparenting yourself is something that adults do to process and cope and heal from a bad childhood. It is not something that teenagers do with their mom’s permission or whatever.

Photo via Instagram

“So, Sophia is doing that,” Farrah claimed. “And I’m giving her a welcoming and comfortable place to do that as a teenager.”

She added that Sophia is working “to repair herself, to relearn things, and I think every generation’s different.”

Weird misuse of recovery terminology aside, Farrah then resumes making some decent points.

We know that Sophia had to hold very still during the piercing process. The pain would have been worse if a random person at the mall had done it, though. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

“I know that it can close up. it will go away,” Farrah noted. That’s a little complex but essentially true.

“And,” she continued, “I think we need to just keep in mind what is age appropriate and what will heal and what will go away.”

Farrah added: “and other more permanent things like tattoos I’m definitely not about that.”

Photo via YouTube/Howie Mandel Does Stuff

“I know that she’s going back in six months for her check-up, she wants to get upper earlobe, more piercings that she couldn’t get,” Farrah detailed.

“You know, birthdays are birthdays,” she commented. “And I think the kind of thing I’m instilling in my daughter on her birthday is to show herself some self-care.”

Farrah is also hoping that she shows herself “self-love, and time with who she wants to be with in a positive way.”

Honestly, Sophia Abraham has such a cool image. There are very few things to say about her mother that are both honest and flattering, but she has given Sophia opportunities at self-expression that most parents sadly would not. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

“So I’m very proud of my daughter, she’s on her own health journey, I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Farrah gushed.

“I totally love this ever-going parent shaming conversation on the internet,” she then expressed.”And that is in part to us allowing our lives to be shown on TV.” (What?)

Farrah threatened: “So I’m always going to be open to talking, and is there limits with myself and those discussions – very much so.”

“I don’t really agree with other parents,” Farrah commented. Parents “who just allow their kids to drink alcohol already as a young teenager or have sex already as young teenagers.”

She acknowledged: “I mean, I’m speaking though as a teen parent who lost a baby daddy, has gone through a very traumatic time in her life. I’ve shown that on television.”

“So,” Farrah continued, “I’m not going to really agree with my child dating or having sex right now.”

Farrah added that she also does not want “my child experimenting with drugs and possibly dying right now.”

She added: “So there’s definitely real life things that parents are really going through that are probably way more difficult than piercings that might get rejected.”

That is a solid point. Mixed in with bits of nonsense or glaring misunderstandings. We’re glad that Sophia is free to make choices about her own human face.