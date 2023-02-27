Jansen Panettiere Cause of Death Revealed; Family Releases New, Heart-Shattering Statement

We have an update on the tragic death of Jansen Panettiere.

As previously reported, the 28-year old brother of actress Hayden Panettiere was found dead in New York last week.

At the time this news was relayed to the public, no cause of death had been announced and/or confirmed.

But now we know what transpired.

BURBANK, CA – OCTOBER 19: Actors Jansen Panettiere (L) and Hayden Panettiere arrive at the 23rd Annual Environmental Media Awards presented by Toyota and Lexus at Warner Bros. Studios on October 19, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

One week after this awful development, Panettiere’s loved ones paid tribute to the latest artist and actor via a moving message.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” Hayden — along with mom Lesley Vogel and dad Skip Panettiere — said in a February 27 statement.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 11: Jansen Panettiere attends the NYX Cosmetics VIP lounge during BeautyCon LA! at The Reef on July 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for NYX Cosmetics)

According to Jansen’s family in this same, a cause of death has been determined.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the statement continued.

Hayden and her parents went on to thank those who have reached out with their condolences in the wake of losing their beloved relative.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” they write.

“We love you so much, Jansen, and you will be in our hearts forever.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing’s “Sharkwater Extinction” at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Panettiere died at his residence in Nyack, New York, on Sunday, February 19.

Based on police report, a friend grew worried after Jansen didn’t show up to a business meeting.

After authorities were called to the scene, he was found “sitting upright in a chair unresponsive.”

There were “no obvious signs of trauma,” per the report, and Jansen was pronounced dead after first responders attempted CPR.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 15: Actor Jansen Panettiere attends the IceLink Generation 6TZ Watch Collection Launch Party With Whitney Port at IceLink Boutique on December 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Fingerprint Communications)

Just two days before his passing, Jansen shared his final Instagram post… a picture that appeared to be girlfriend Catherine Michie posing next to a colorful painting.

Michie then honored Jansen in a February 19 message on her Instagram.

“Jansen, I met you only a year ago, but you have been my best friend and biggest fan,” she wrote.

“I will never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me. Words cannot express the pain of knowing I won’t hear your laugh again.

“I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me most.

“The world is better because you were in it. I know we will paint together again someday. I’ll always be your sugarpop. Someone wake me up and tell me this is a dream.”

Q