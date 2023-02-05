Christine Brown: Kody Who?!? I’m Never Looking Back!

Christine Brown isn’t just looking good in a new Instagram photo.

She’s also feeling very good.

Earlier this week, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a picture of herself in Arizona, giving fans a glimpse at her bright smile in front of the beautiful mountains.

She included a revealing message along with the snapshot as well.

Christine Brown looks downright gorgeous, doesn’t she? Suck it, Kody Brown!

“This was taken a few months ago on my last day on the set in Flagstaff. I’m glad I’m only going back to visit friends and family,” she wrote as a caption, adding the following hashtags:

#feelinggood #neverlookback #movingforward #thriving #blessed #futureisbright.

Never look back? Moving forward? The future is bright?

It’s hard to interpret these words as anything other than a subtle shot as ex-spouse Kody Brown.

Christine Brown looks rather pleased with her life in this photo. We’re so glad she left Kody!

Christine announced her split from Kody way back in November 2021.

But this most recent season of Sister Wives took viewers behind the scenes of their break up.

It must have been challenging for Christine to relive — but now that the season has finished airing? And the world has seen for itself just how much Kody sucks as a husband?

Christine can focus all of her energy on the road ahead.

Christine Brown has a big smile on her face in this still image from part three of the Sister Wives tell-all.

This road may include a new partner at some point, too.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!” Brown asked followers just a few days ago, just over a year since she posted this confirmation on her same account:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

At various times since the couple’s split, Kody has sounded a sour note and come across as very bitter about the way things transpired.

But not Christine.

She’s remain optimistic and hopeful, confident that she made the right call for herself and her kids.

“I feel amazing and [am] making 2023 my year!” the 50-year wrote last month on Instagram, along with clips of her working out.

“Everyone has the potential to feel their best – you just need to decide to take that one small step forward. Progress is progress.

“Commit to your day one and don’t look back! #dayone #healthyliving #healthyhappy #2023 #enjoytheride.”

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

Christine, Meri and Janelle have all walked away from Kody, leaving him alone with his favorite and legal wife, Robyn.

They’ve all received support from Sister Wives fans, too, who can’t possibly defend Kody after what they witnessed on Season 17.

“Your bravery and courage are so inspiring in more ways than you know,” wrote one user as a comment to Christine’s latest post, summing things up well and then concluding:

“I admire your spirit. Keep flying high and letting your true colors shine.”