Olivia Flowers, Southern Charm Cast Member, Confirms Death of Brother Conner

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

On Friday, Olivia Flowers confirmed that her brother, Conner, had died at the young age of 32.

“Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went,” Olivia’s family said today in a statement.

“His values were seeded in his faith and in his family.”

The statement concluded as follows:

“We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.”

Family friend and Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel had shared a social media tribute to his late pal on Wednesday, February 1… writing that Conner passed away days earlier.

“RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless.

“My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family,” Ravenel captioned a montage of Instagram photos, including images of him and Conner drinking wine.

Flowers was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina.

He was “known by many as a full of life and a fun-loving friend, as well as an avid golfer,” per his Legacy obituary page.

Flowers most recently worked in real estate in Charleston and “treasured time with his family,” according to this same obituary.

We’ve taken the following photo from it as well.

Conner’s obituary page notes that there will be a visitation service on Saturday, February 4, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Leslie Green — mother of Olivia’s costar and friend Taylor Ann Green — was one of many to pen a thoughtful note to the Flowers family.

“Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry … please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss,” Leslie wrote in the memories and condolences section of the website.

“We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family).”

Flowers is survived by his parents, Garry and Robin, his sister Olivia and his maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Flowers’ name to LymeDisease.org or Pet Helpers, a nonprofit pet adoption center and spay/neuter clinic serving communities in Charleston, South Carolina.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Conner Flowers.

May he rest in peace.