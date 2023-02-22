Kate Middleton: Not Surprised That Meghan Markle Shaded Her In Old Blog Post, Source Says

In her previous life as an actress, Meghan maintained a fashion and lifestyle blog called The Tig.

And because the internet is written in ink, not pencil (as Rooney Mara memorably reminded us in The Social Network), Meg’s words from nearly a decade ago came back to haunt her this week.

A post Meghan wrote in 2014 is being interpreted by some bad actors as a sign that she was “obsessed with the royal family” in the years before she started dating Harry.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Meghan was mocking her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

So much for this rivalry, right? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton look like they’re getting along here. (Photo via Instagram)

In reality, the post was wholly innocent and had much more to do with Meghan than with Kate.

It began with Meghan observing that marrying into a royal fantasy is a common fantasy for girls and young women.

Meg admitted that she also dreamed of becoming a princess in youth, but she explained that her fantasy was a little different.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” the future duchess explained.

“We’re definitely not talking Cinderella here.”

Meghan then noted — without judgment — that the coverage of Kate’s wedding to Prince William served as evidence that for some, these fantasies persist well into adulthood.

Do they hate each other or not? This is a question commonly asked of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. (Photo via Getty)

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” she wrote.

“Just at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Yes, that was the full extent of Meg’s allegedly anti-Kate sentiments.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event. (Photo via Getty)

But the bottom-feeders of the British tabloid press have seized on what they claim is evidence of a Meg’s longstanding animosity toward the Princess of Wales.

“It vindicates what Kate already suspected,” a source close to the royals told Radar Online this week.

“That Meghan came into the royal household nurturing this hang-up on Kate.”

The insider added, “This just solidifies why there wasn’t much hope of a solid relationship or friendship in the first place.”

The Duchesses watching the Wimbledon championship together. (Photo via Getty)

A different source tells Radar that Harry and Meghan are thoroughly fed up with all the criticism they’ve been receiving from UK media outlets.

“Harry and Meghan are just so sick of their critics dredging up whatever they can to try and paint her as a hypocrite and a liar,” said the insider.

“It’s been happening for years,” the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Meghan finds the whole narrative so tedious and beneath her,” the insider explained. “She’s extremely wary of feeding into it.”

Fortunately, Meghan and Harry are probably somewhat used to such treatment by now.

Unfortunately, they probably have many more years of it ahead of them.