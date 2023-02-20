Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ALL Over Each Other in Mexico in Wake of ABC Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have a lot of time on their hands in these days.

And, in the wake of their departure from ABC, the smitten journalists are making it clear just what they’re doing with this time and these hands:

They are using the former to fill up the latter with one another’s scantily-clad bodies!

In other words?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes no longer work for ABC. But they still work on each other… in bed!

Robach and Holmes shared a kiss as they sunbathed poolside at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the weekend.

The Daily Mail just published photos of this public display of affection.

Prior to the latest cozy snapshots of the duo, Robach and Holmes were spotted holding hands as they explored the country.

They were also photographed putting their arms around each other’s waists as they toured Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday, February 15.

The journalists, of course, are now the FORMER co-hosts of GMA3, a Good Morning America spinoff from which they were let go after previous photos surfaced that proved the stars were a romantic item.

Both Robach and Holmes were married at the time they were revealed to be lovers.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson for the network said in January.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach definitely enjoy each other’s company. You can go ahead and take that any way you want.

The television personalities were spotted kissing in Los Angeles hours after the announcement was made.

This, despite a recent report that described Holmes as a predator due to inappropriate extramarital affairs he has carried out over the years with young staffers.

“He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless,” an insider told The Daily Mail of how Holmes allegedly slept with an intern in 2015.

“T.J. … absolutely abused the position of trust.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have cheated on their spouses to be together. They appear to be in love.

Neither Robach nor Holmes has issued any statements on their relationship ever since it was exposed as romantic in nature back in December.

They haven’t commented on their exit from ABC, either, although some believe one or both anchors may file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company.

Robach, meanwhile, separated from estranged husband Andrew Shue last year; Holmes filed to Marilee Fiebig in December.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes began their affair while training for a half-marathon. (Photo via Instagram)

On the professional side of things, a source has told Us Weekly that Robach was given “a better severance package” than her boyfriend due to her history with the network.

“She had been at ABC longer and had a bigger contract. She also had other hosting duties on GMA3 and 20/20,” the insider explained.

“They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts.”