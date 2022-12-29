T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Amy Robach Relationship Rumors

It’s all over between It’s all over between T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig.

According to multiple outlets, the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor has filed for divorce from Fiebig, an attorney, after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Just a few weeks ago, this development would scarcely have garnered any headlines.

But then The Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and his co-host, Amy Robach, looking VERY cozy at a Manhattan bar and on an outing in upstate New York.

TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Amid what certainly appears to be a romantic relationship between the colleagues, ABC pulled Holmes and Robach off the air.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers on December 5 that the co-hosts of this Good Morning American spinoff will take a temporary seat from their anchoring duties while, according to Variety, “the news division weighs the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company.”

Neither Robach nor Holmes has spoken on the alleged affair or suspension.

Late last week, however, they were spotted together at an airport.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are pictured here on set. They like to also be in bed together, we hear.

In the weeks since this speculation surfaced, Holmes and Robach have raised eyebrows on multiple occasions.

One day after the aforementioned pictures went viral, Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, appeared to wipe clean all pictures of Robach from his Instagram account … except for one.

With TMZ reporting that the spouses are nearing a divorce of their own, the couples closed the sale on their apartment just one week before the photos of Robach and Holmes took over social media.

“They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” a source previously told Us Weekly about Robach and Holmes, adding that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship.”

The insider noted that the duo “have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

Alas, The Daily Mail seems to have beaten the journalist to this confirmation punch.

Pending an internal review, they are not expected back on the GMA air.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Holmes and Fiebig welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013.

Two years ago, Holmes offered up a glimpse into their marriage by celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary with a post on her “grace and patience,” hinting at some marital misdeeds on his part.

“10 years ago, Marilee Feibig married me,” Holmes wrote in a 2020 Facebook post.

“And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.”

He concluded:

“Asking her for another 10 years would be too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky.”