Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!

Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!

Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers who are constantly bombarding them with questions.

But in the case of Vinny and Angelina, their co-stars have been just as persistent.

Maybe the rest of the guidos think these two make a good match, or maybe they just think it would be funny if they actually dated.

VInny’s not dating Angelina … but don’t tell her that. (Photo via MTV)

Whatever the case, it seems that Vinny will once again be forced to answer a lot of questions about why he has yet to wife up Angeliners.

He addressed the topic once again this week in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We definitely do have, me and Angelina, do have like an ongoing beef,” Vin explained to the outlet.

VInny’s not dating Angelina … but don’t tell her that. (Photo via MTV)

Guadagnino goes on to concede that fans seem eager for him to enter a relationship with Pivarnick — but he just can’t bring himself to give her a chance.

“Everybody wants that,” said Vinny.

“[But] absolutely no. I mean, she’s cool, but nah. There’s no romantic connection there,” he continued, before expressing some frustration over the situation.

Vinny seems confused in this still from Jersey Shore. (Photo via MTV)

“I try every day [to set the record straight]. I scream it from the rooftops and no one gets it.”

Explaining why he and Angelina seem to flirt on the show, Vin revealed that it’s basically just a symptom of boredom.

“So, single people mess around,” he said.

Vinny Gudagnino walked Angelina Pivarnick down the aisle for her second wedding. Needless to say, it was an awkward walk.

“You can be playful and flirty and stuff and I think that’s when it gets blown out of proportion. But yeah, I’m cool on it and, you know, we’re just like a weird family at this point.”

Recently, Vinny has been romantically linked to Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette fame.

The two co-starred on Dancing With the Stars, and while they seemed to hit it off, Vin says they have not yet been on a date.

(Though he seems very open to the possibility.)

But hold on! Before you give up on shipping Vinny and Angelina, you should hear what Mr. Guadagnino had to say when asked if he and Angelina will hook up (again) on the new season of Shore!

“Oh, you’ll have to wait and see about that,” Vin slyly answered.

Vinny looks unhappy here. He’s usually a pretty jolly dude. (Photo via MTV)

Elsewhere in the group interview, Vinny’s castmates opened up about the challenges fo growing older in the public eye.

“I’m on the verge of a breakdown because I don’t feel 39,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“Like, some days I literally wake up like, ‘How am I an adult paying my mortgage and bills?’ Like, I’m still trying to figure out life, but my age just does not match with my brain.”

JWOWW may be a hard party gal on MTV. But she is just a loving mother at home. (Photo via Instagram)

Fortunately for the Shore gang, it seems their biggest fans are happy to continue growing old along with them!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 premieres Thursday on MTV!