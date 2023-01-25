Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey: We Have Such Great Chemistry!

We know Vinny Guadagnino is into the gym. And tanning. And doing some laundry on occasion

But the long-time Jersey Shore star has also made it as clear as he possibly can of late:

The guy is really into former Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey!

For those unaware, Guadagnino and Windey were each participants on the latest season of Dancing of the Stars.

Amid filming of this reality competition, Vinny and Gabby started flirting online as if they were in middle school.

“I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!” wrote Windey after she advanced to the finale.

In response to this message in November, Guadagnino remarked:

“Good job babby mamma.”

And then Windey replied: “My main man.”

Gabby initially said the C-listers were just friends when asked about their status, but she also continued to thirst after the MTV personality.

At the People’s Choice Awards in December, meanwhile, Gabby admitted that she was open to dating Vinny.

“I think it’s a possibility,” she said at the time of a romance with Guadagnino. “I don’t know. We’ll all have to wait and see.”

She then proposed a variation on the “gym, tan, laundry” catchphrase from the early days of Shore, one that would enable Vin to continue using the famous “GTL” initials:

“Gabby, tan, laundry!” Windey suggested at this event.

Gabby Windey answered questions about Vinny Guadagnino while attending the People’s Choice Awards. (Photo via Instagram)

So… where do things stand now between these celebrities?

“We have great chemistry,” Guadagnino told Us of Windey on January 24, while promoting the season 6 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Vinny continued:

“We’re both, like, comedians. So, that’s why we get along and that’s also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other.”

Gabby Windey didn’t win Dancing With the Stars. But she might have won Vinny Guadagnino’s heart! (Photo via ABC)

To be clear, Vinny emphasized, though?

“It takes a lot more for me than just, like, a couple Instagram comments to be dating someone.

“But I would go on a date with her … I would actually go to dinner with Gabby. It’s just that we just met, you know what I mean? It’s not like anything serious.”

Not yet at least!

Ah, happier times. Erich Schwer proposes here to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette finale.

Gabby, as you may know, split from fiance Erich Schwer in November after the latter proposed on ABC.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” Schwer wrote at the time.

He added:

“We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”