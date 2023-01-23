The Situation to Ronnie: You Owe Us All Apology If You Wanna Return to Jersey Shore!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns with new episodes on Thursday, January 26.

We’ve known this for a little while now.

But MTV viewers remain unsure about a certain other return, one centered around a certain muscle-bound hothead who has too frequently ran afoul of the law.

Yes, we’re looking at you, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Back in May 2021, Ronnie stepped away from the program in order to focus on mental health issues; he last appeared as a result in January 2022.

In August of last year, Ronnie also made an appearance, opening up at the time about his struggle with sobriety.

He expressed his interest back then in making amends with the rest of the cast.

At the time, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said he thought his friend had to give each of the cast member their own individual apology for how his actions — from drunken tirades to arrests for domestic violence — affected them all.

And Mike hasn’t change his stance.

Ronnie is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. This scene marked his first appearance since January 2022.

“He needs to have relationships with everyone,” Sorrentino told TooFab when asked if he had any update on Ron’s status with the group.

“It can’t just be once every couple months. I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.

“Seeing him in the future is definitely a TBD.

“I hope that he has taken this time off seriously … and I’m sure if he is in better place, there might be an opportunity in the future to see him again.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks into the MTV cameras here, with a black eye, and shrugs during a confessional.

Upon announcing new episodes of Jersey Shore were on the way, MTV made no mention of Ronnie.

It doesn’t appear as if he’s shot any recent installments.

But Mike seems to be saying the door remains open… as long as Ronnie takes the steps needed to walk through it.

As for Ronnie’s ex, Sammi Sweetheart, who has been off the Jersey Shore air for a lot longer than Ronnie?

Mike Sorrentino might be in trouble with the law again. The Shore star has reportedly fallen far behind on his court-ordered community service.

“I guess she’s happy with her significant other, but if I was here I would come back and I would tell my story. But I guess that’s also a TBD as well,” added Mike in this new interview.

This sentiment echoes what Snooki said last year, calling the fact that Sammi has blocked her on Instagram “unfortunate” because “we would love for her to come back,” adding back then:

“She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

