Savannah Chrisley Pens Bittersweet Tribute to Incarcerated Parents

This week, Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences. Todd will serve 12 years. Julie will serve 7.

Apparently, Todd Chrisley believes that God will free him from incarceration. If that comes to pass, we will report on it in detail.

Meanwhile, daughter and Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is posting a tribute.

A tribute to her mother, specifically.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (L-R) TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 17 — the day on which both of her parents reported to prison. To their respective prisons.

“Will forever fight for this smile,” she wrote alongside a photo of her mother. She included a red heart emoji.

Savannah then expressed: “I love you mama.”

Just days earlier, Savannah had posted a birthday tribute to her mom. A very bittersweet one, under the circumstances.

“I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined,” Savannah began.

“But,” she vowed to her mother, “I’ll make it up to you.”

Photo via Instagram

“Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed,” Savannah lamented.

“And,” she promised, “I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

Savannah wrote: “Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result.

“For a lot of people…you only exist in fairytales but for me…YOU’RE my real life angel,” Savannah gushed.

“You have a heart that is full of love and kindness,” she praised. “Mom. You are magnificent.”

Savannah assured: “You are the most beautiful woman I know.”

We have no idea why Savannah Chrisley looks like Demi Lovato in this photo. Long lost sisters?

“Your beauty is so much more than skin deep,” Savannah raved. “You ooze such extravagant love for human kind that it radiates from every part of you.”

She recalled: “There have been times in life to where I’ve hit rock bottom…and you’ve saved me.”

Savannah then continued: “Time and time again…you show up. Thank you for being my superhero.”

“Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding,” Savannah expressed.

“Oh…and I haven’t quite mastered those things,” she confessed. “Haha I’ll never be you…But I’ll always try to be!”

Savannah went on: “Thank you for showing me what a woman of faith looks like…a woman who seeks Jesus even when it’s hard.”

Todd Chrisley and his wife don’t seem to think the laws apply to them. It’s pretty sad, really.

“And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully,” Savannah added.

“You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife,” she assessed.

Savannah wrote: “The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison for a very long time. (Photo via USA Network)

“There’s no greater than you mama,” she wrote with a pair of heart emojis overlapping.

Savannah concluded that caption with: “Let’s fight the good fight!”

We’re sure that they’ll let us know how that works out.