Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Girlfriend Details Abortion of “Devil Child” at Age 19

Karissa Shannon has once again gone on record about her decision to terminate a pregnancy 14 years ago.

The former centerfold moved into the Playboy Mansion with her twin sister, Kristina, in 2008 after forming a relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

In March 2022, Karissa said in an A&E interview that she was drugged on her 19th birthday and forced into a threesome with her sibling, stating of Hefner pushing her head down at one point toward his genitals:

“It [was] gross. It’s like having sex with your grandpa.”

Hugh Hefner and Karissa Shannon arrive at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute To Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Karissa said she stayed in the arrangement for awhile because she needed the money, and that she once got a secret abortion as a result of unprotected intercourse with Hefner.

“I felt disgusted with my body. I felt like there was something, like, like, an alien inside me. I was just grossed out,” she said back then.

Now, Shannon has spoken to Mirror magazine about the same topic.

“I just wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible. I didn’t want Hef to find out and he never did,” Shannon said a few days ago of the decision.

She added in this new feature: “It was like the devil was inside of me. I didn’t want anyone to know I was carrying an 83-year-old man’s child.”

After her and Kristina’s initial, alcohol and drug-fueled bedroom session with Hefner?

“It was almost 5 a.m. when we got back to our room that first night and we agreed, ‘He is the devil. He has a black soul. He is going to hell,'” Karissa now says.

She compared the infamous Playboy mansion to a “golden prison” where Hefner enticed “vulnerable young girls” after “offering them the world.”

The sisters have said in the past that their experiences with Hefner left them needing therapy after suffering from PTSD and depression.

As part of last year’s “Secrets of Playboy” documentary, other ex-lovers of Hefner also spoke candidly about the magazine magnate.

Holly Madison, for example, detailed the toxic, gaslighting culture that surrounded Hefner and his famous mansion.

Others, meanwhile, delved into the sexual relationships they were basically forced into at the hands of Hefner.

“When Hef died [in 2017], part of us did feel sad, but another part was like, ‘Okay good, no more girls are going to be groomed and ruined like we were,'” Karissa recently admitted.

Can anyone blame her for having this reaction?