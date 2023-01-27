Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!

We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister, and she approaches the task with the sort of all-consuming psychosis one typically finds only in villains from Victorian novels who are still wearing their wedding dress from when they were stood up at the altar 50 years ago.

Basically, Sammy wakes up every day quaking with rage and begins furiously tweeting about how much her widely beloved sister actually sucks.

When Meghan and Harry first got together, Sam wrote a book that no one bought and appeared on a few talk shows, but interest dried up when everyone realized she was just repeating the same delusional bullsh-t over and over.

But like all professional haters, Samantha ironically benefits from the achievements of her rivals.

So now that Prince Harry’s memoir is the best-selling book on the planet, there’s been renewed interest in Sam’s particular brand of bitterness.

And what better place to spew vitriol against someone you barely know than on Tucker Carlson’s show?

Samantha Markle in Tucker Carlson’s hunting lodge/studio. (Photo via Fox News)

Samantha joined the controversial pseudo-journalist on his rustic man cave soundstage this week to level some new allegations at Meghan.

Unfortunately, at this point, she’s scraping the bottom of the barrel, and the best she could come up with was the claim that Meghan misled the public when she said that she worked at the US embassy in Argentina while she was in college.

Interestingly, the elder, angrier Markle is not denying that Meghan lived in Buenos Aires and worked at the embassy, but she alleges that Meghan has repeatedly failed to mention that she was merely an intern there.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

Samantha even claims that this lie is the reason that no Markles were invited to the royal wedding.

Of course, several members of Meghan’s family were invited to the wedding, and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, faked a heart attack to get out of attending.

As a testament to the depth of her psychosis, Samantha imagined a hilariously implausible scenario in which the Queen and company would’ve stood around at the royal wedding grilling Meghan’s relatives about her work history:

They’re married! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared this wedding photo to celebrate the anniversary of when they got engaged. (Photo via Instagram)

“‘Oh my God, you didn’t get grants and scholarships?” Sam imagined the royals asking.

(Fun fact: Grant was the last name Samantha went by until she decided to change it for the purpose of cashing in on Meghan’s fame!)

“‘You never worked for the embassy? What do you mean you only did a five-week study program?”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Samantha explained to Tucker that Meghan landed the internship with the help of — gasp! — a letter of recommendation from her uncle!

“Our Uncle Mike who worked for the embassy, as a favor to Dad—Dad paid for a five-week study program—Uncle Mike threw in a letter of recommendation to be kind, even though he’d only met Meghan when she was a baby,” she said.

“A five-week study program doesn’t equate with working at the embassy, which she told Rachael Ray and Craig Ferguson on live television. So all of these lies started coming out.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yes, Samantha really talked about Meghan padding her resumé in conversation with Rachael Ray with the disdain one usually reserves for someone who lied under oath.

Rachael was probably whipping up a western omelette at the time, only vaguely cognizant of the fact that there was someone else in the room with her.

The best part of this story is that Meghan has clearly stated, in numerous interviews, that her work for the embassy was part of an unpaid internship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Photo via Getty)

“I had always been the theater nerd at Northwestern University. I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliché—a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress,” she told Marie Claire in 2013.

“I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics, so I ended up changing my major completely and double-majoring in theater and international relations.

So there you have it — further evidence that Samantha “Markle” Grant is so full of crap it’s coming out her ears.

Of course, that probably won’t prevent her from making future appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show.

In fact, he’ll probably offer her an unpaid internship.