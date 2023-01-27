Amber Rose: I’m Done Dating Men! They’re DISGUSTING!

A couple of years ago, Amber Rose’s cheating ex left her heartbroken.

It’s not just that he had a sidepiece. He had twelve. And, by his own admission, he only stopped there because she caught him.

But Alexander AE Edwards, who is now dating Cher (yes, that Cher), was not her only disappointment. He was merely the latest.

So Amber has made a decision: she’s done dating men. Enough is enough.

Amber Rose spoke with Sofia Franklyn on a recent episode of the Sofia with an F podcast.

Discussing her new attitude on dating, she is veering close to an iconic Whoopi Goldberg quote as she speaks her mind.

“I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone,” Amber emphasized.

This comes from her frustration, not only as a disappointed partner, but also as a mother.

“I don’t want anyone around my kids,” Amber stated.

“I don’t want to have sex, no, ew. It’s so gross,” she characterized. “I don’t want it.”

For a long time (and to no one’s surprise, given her dating history), Amber has felt nauseated by the antics of various men.

“It’s worse than ever,” she characterized. “They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f–king gross.”

Amber then added: “Like, I want to be single for the rest of my life.”

Notably, Amber did not single out Alexander AE Edwards, even though the two shared a 3-year relationship.

AE did admit to cheating on her. And what’s more is that he said that remaining monogamous would be to “deprive myself of my true nature.” He commented that “I don’t want to live like that.”

That’s fine, actually. What’s not fine is entering a monogamous relationship and then cheating. Just be honest. Don’t betray and devastate the people you claim to love.

But Amber did mention the end of her erstwhile marriage to Wiz Khalifa. Their marriage lasted from July 2013 to June of 2016.

“I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn’t there anymore,” she recalled.

“Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby,” Amber explained. “I was f–king heartbroken.”

Wiz, too, cheated on Amber. She mentioned his infidelity, which left her devastated at the time.

These days, they are on much better terms.

Amber noted that “we’re the best of friends now.”

So, these days, Amber is single. And she’s actually loving it, she reveals.

Amber commented that “guys don’t talk to me anymore.” But she’s not framing that as a bad thing.

“If I ever get into a relationship again, which I highly doubt, you’re not about to play with my life and my mental health,” Amber warned.

Amber then commented: “I don’t got time.”

She added: “I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

Honestly? Sex is fantastic and deserves its hype. But it isn’t everything. A good night’s restful sleep is underrated.