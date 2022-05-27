Samantha Markle: It's Meghan's Fault Our Dad Had a Stroke!

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, had suffered a stroke.

On social media, some folks jumped to the conclusion that Thomas had faked the medical emergency.

That may sound insensitive, but it's worth noting that this is not the first time that Thomas has been accused of staging a fraudulent coronary event.

Back in 2018, Thomas skipped Harry and Meghan's wedding after claiming that he'd suffered a heart attack.

Online sleuths noted that he seemed to make a remarkable recovery, and he was spotted strolling around Los Angeles just days after the alleged heart attack.

Further damaging Thomas' credibility is the fact that he's made a career out of defaming his daughter.

Thomas sold private letters from Meghan to a tabloid, and he's given dozens of interviews in which he publicly bashed his daughter.

Just weeks prior to this latest medical emergency, the 77-year-old began promoting his new podcast.

Teaming up with Thomas as always is his daughter and partner in crime, Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Sam has been telling anyone who will listen that Thomas' latest health troubles are all Meghan's fault.

And in a move that's ghoulish even by her standards, Samantha has repeatedly suggested that Meghan is hastening her father's demise.

“None of us have heard from Meghan — that’s negligence,” Samantha said during a recent appearance on the British talk show Dan Wootton Tonight, according to Us Weekly.

“He’s been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke.”

From there, Samantha implored Meghan to stop “watching and doing nothing."

“If she can’t find it in her heart, or have the moral conscience to step forward, then shame on her,” she added, noting that Thomas “doesn’t have a lot of time” left.

“She sees all of this. I’m getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now,” Samantha continued.

During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she considers her father "lost" to her, seemingly as a result of his frequent betrayals.

“I grieve a lot,” Meghan said at the time.

“I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby. I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity. But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side.”

Meghan also took the opportunity to remind the world that her much older half-sister was not a part of her upbringing and that the two of them haven't spoken in nearly 20 years.

“I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings,” Meghan said to Oprah.

Asked when she last had contact with Samantha, Meghan guessed “at least 18, 19 years.”

Samantha's ongoing effort to destroy her sister seems to be motivated by equal parts jealousy and profit.

The elder Markle (who went by the last name Grant prior to her half-sister's rise to global prominence) has already published one memoir about life with Meghan, and she claims that several sequels will be published in the coming year.

Thankfully, Meghan hasn't deigned to respond to Samantha's latest vitriol.

Instead, Meghan visited Uvalde, Texas this week following the mass shooting that devastated the small town.

Perhaps Samantha and Thomas should look to Meghan's example.

It's not too late for those two to step away from the path of villainy and do something useful with their lives.