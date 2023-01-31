Prince William to King Charles: You Better Not Invite Harry and Meghan to Your Coronation, Old Man!

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, her eldest son, Charles, immediately became king.

But even though he’s been King Charles III for several months now, the new monarch’s coronation won’t take place until May.

And like just about everything involving the royals these days, the planning of the coronation has devolved into a messy situation that’s stirring old resentments among relatives.

The principle combatants in this case are Prince William and Prince Harry.

Remember when Prince Harry and Prince William used to be close? Feels like a very long time ago.

According to a new report by the Mail on Sunday (via the Daily Beast), Charles wants to invite Harry to the coronation, but William is staunchly opposed to the idea.

Now, the present and future kings of England are locked in a tense battle of wills.

Charles reportedly feels that the Harry’s absence would send the message that there’s a permanent rift between father and son, while William feels that Harry’s presence would be taken as an indication that his indiscretions have been forgiven.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” a source tells the Mail, referring to Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” the insider adds.

“Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.”

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yes, it seems that Harry is well aware of the fact that this might be the last time he’s holding any power in negotiations with his family.

There might come a time when Harry is ready to cut ties with the rest of the Windsors — but apparently he’s not there yet.

So if Charles decides that his youngest son should be invited to the coronation, you can be sure that Harry will secure some favors before agreeing to attend.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them,” the insider adds.

“He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem princes,’ when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”

It should go without saying that Harry does not deserve to be compared to Andrew, who infamously paid off his sexual assault victim with money borrowed from the Queen.

One of Prince Andrew’s accusers recently filed a civil suit against him. And he eventually settled out of court. (Photo via Getty)

Andrew is scum, and Harry is just a man who’s seeking to live life on his own terms and protect his family from the insidious forces that destroyed his mother.

Despite this massively important difference, it seems that Charles might be planning to break his silence on the matter of both “problem princes” in an upcoming BBC interview.

The Mirror reports that “palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using his chat to give his side of the story.”

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

The interview would reportedly air ahead of the coronation, making it Charles’ first long-form interview as king.

He’ll be taking a risk by speaking publicly for the first time on these very contentious issues.

But at this point, continued silence might be an even bigger gamble.