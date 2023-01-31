Jen Boecher Worries She's "Chasing" Hunky Rishi Singh on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

Some couples received more screen time than others during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premiere.

One of the array of new couples includes Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh.

Rishi is a total hottie, and works as a professional model despite an impressive educational background.

Meanwhile, Jen wasn’t interested at first. And her history of wanderlust and unworthy exes has her wondering if she’s making a mistake.

Season 4 actually introduced us to Rishi, from Jaipur, India, before we met Jen.

The 32-year-old professional model did not set out to be a professional hottie. He has a law degree and a Master’s degree.

Rishi knows that there’s more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good-looking. But he can also do that.

Rishi walked viewers through his hair care routine. As you can see, it involves an array of ingredients.

The actual hair care process apparently takes about an hour and a half — and he does it every other day.

Obviously, that is a lot of work. But the results do speak for themselves.

Rishi noted to the camera that he seems to be the only man sporting long, beautiful curls in the area where he lives.

Long hair, do care is a way of life. Some men let toxic masculinity hold them back from living their best lives. Not Rishi, it seems.

And it’s not just about hair. He is a fitness trainer by trade, and his body makes that very clear.

Some fans predict that Rishi and Jen’s storyline will include moments of jealousy.

He is a seriously hot dude. And we have already seen him offering fitness training to women. Will this be a problem for Jen?

Wait, speaking of Jen, we also got to meet her during the premiere.

Despite Rishi’s obvious good looks, Jen Boecher admitted to the camera that he did not make a good impression.

When she first met him, he immediately began showing her modeling photos. It was, it seems, a turnoff.

But they spoke more and, “for some reason,” Jen found herself falling for him. It was all of a month later when he proposed.

Right now, by which we mean at the time when the premiere filmed (likely nearly a year ago), Jen was living with family.

She has lived in many cities and had many life experiences, but she still knows her way around a farm.

We saw Jen feeding the animals and driving the tractor. But this isn’t part of her long term plan.

Even though Jen said “yes” to Rishi’s proposal after they’d known each other for all of a month, she knows how unusual this is.

And she admitted to the camera that she has a “track record of falling for the wrong guys.”

Jen detailed: “I would choose guys who were good looking and very charismatic. But in terms of a long-term partner, they were not what I needed.”

Jen’s brother, Charles, very respectfully conveyed his misgivings about Jen’s plans to move to India to marry Rishi.

First of all, there are so many unknown factors. Particularly for Charles. He knows so little about his prospective brother-in-law, and nothing about his character.

And second of all … he knows that his sister has struggled with insecurities in the past. He worries that this relationship is doomed.

And we are already seeing some red flags, including periods of radio silence from Rishi.

We are also seeing Jen’s very emotional, possibly inadvisable reactions to these incidents.

“I’d love to be wrong about this, but I just have a feeling. I have a feeling that you’re distancing yourself and that maybe you’re not all in,” she recorded in a video to Rishi during one of these times.

“I’ll always love you. You’re like, my first love,” she told him in the video.

“But I can let go,” Jen said at the time, “because I have to love myself and I don’t like feeling like I’m chasing you.”

Is that a sign of things to come? We have to wonder. …